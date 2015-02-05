WGN AMERICA GEARS UP FOR WORLD PREMIERE OF ‘OUTLAW COUNTRY,’ TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24 AT 10 PM ET

WGN America’s gritty docudrama “Outlaw Country” gears up for its world premiere, Tuesday, February 24 (10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT), with a multi-platform rollout, including the debut of the behind-the-scenes special “Outlaw Country: Bad Blood” on WGN America and Tribune Broadcasting stations nationwide; release of urban cowboy single “Good Ol’ Boys” (“Outlaw Remix,” inspired by “The Dukes of Hazzard” theme) from chart-topping artist “The Maverick” Mikel Knight; and sponsorship of “Outlaw Country” EasyRiders 2015 Bikeshow Tour. WGN America’s one-hour unscripted series “Outlaw Country” provides an unprecedented look at a small town under siege in a real-life ride-along with a street crew and the elite task force of law enforcement agents assembled to take them down. The premiere of “Outlaw Country” is sponsored by Pepsi, GEICO, Wendy’s and DirecTV.

Offering a pioneering look into the making of one of the most complex docuseries on television, WGN America unveils the behind-the-scenes special, “Outlaw Country: Bad Blood,” Thursday, February 12 (9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT) on WGN America. The special is set to air on Tribune stations across the country, including WPIX in New York on February 7, WGN in Chicago on February 8, as well as KTLA in Los Angeles on February 14. In addition to traditional documentary techniques, “Outlaw Country's" storytelling is delivered through the use of drones and hidden cameras. The half-hour special provides a never-before-seen look into this creative approach and provides fans a raw and visceral viewing experience.

Amping up the premiere, WGN America is releasing the urban cowboy promotional single, “Good Ol’ Boys” a remix of the Waylon Jennings classic “The Dukes of Hazzard” theme, by the groundbreaking artist “The Maverick” Mikel Knight. In “Good Ol’ Boys,” the past and the present collide through a classic hook and story-driven lyrics over modern beats. The promotional single precedes the upcoming music video release.

The intense, original soundtrack for “Outlaw Country,” from noted composer/musician Blues Saraceno, delivers a raw and powerful score – one that fully embodies the edgy and divisive battle in this town under siege.

WGN America’s “Outlaw Country” is also revving up a sponsorship of the EasyRiders 2015 Bike Tour, billed as the biggest, baddest bike show in North America. Fans can experience the “Outlaw Country” lifestyle and receive series’ promotional items at upcoming tour stops, including Nashville, TN on February 7, where series’ executive producer Jason Hervey will be on hand for a fan meet-and-greet, and Columbus, OH on February 21-22.

In the one-hour docudrama “Outlaw Country,” producers were given unfettered access to both sides of the law to chronicle the clash between two sets of brothers in Buckner, Missouri: Mike and Steve Cook, the town’s Chief of Police and Buckner Criminal Task Force liaison, respectively, and John and Josh Monk, who maintain their innocence in the face of the Cooks’ allegations that they are behind the community’s recent surge in criminal activity.

“Outlaw Country” is executive produced by Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey for Bischoff Hervey Entertainment Television (“The Devils Ride,” “Hardcore Pawn: Chicago”), alongside Bo Kaprill, Peter Karlin and Charles “Chuckie” Lynch. WGN America has ordered seven one-hour episodes.

