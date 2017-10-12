WGN America Is Fastest Growing Entertainment Network Among Adults 25-54

Los Angeles, October 11, 2017 -- According to recently released Nielsen C3 data, WGN America is the fastest growing entertainment network in the 3rd quarter among the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic with 35% primetime growth year over year and finished its strongest broadcast season in over six years.

Additionally, WGN America’s current “Prime Crime” slate of “Blue Bloods,” “Cops,” “Elementary” and “Person of Interest,” has resonated with viewers and the network has seen its 3rd quarter primetime audience grow an impressive 57% in Adults 25-54 year to year and 40% overall for the season.

In the 3rd quarter, WGN America’s audience has grown in total viewers an astounding 31% ranking the network as one of the top 5 general entertainment networks in primetime growth.

Furthermore, the ad supported cable network experienced double digit growth this quarter in key dayparts including total day (+19%), early fringe (+20%) and late fringe (+11%).

“WGN America is strategically programming compatible series and top movie titles to cater to our growing audience,” noted Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America. “We’re excited to see that the ‘Prime Crime’ lineup has been so successful and plan to debut four previously announced new originals next year that will complement our current slate.”

WGN America and Tribune Studios

