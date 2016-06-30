WGN AMERICA CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH A BINGE-WORTHY ‘UNDERGROUND’ MARATHON THIS SATURDAY, JULY 2

Los Angeles, June 30, 2016 -- Fans can experience every pulse-pounding, heroic moment this July Fourth weekend, when WGN America airs a season one marathon of its record-breaking hit series “Underground,” Saturday, July 2 (10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET/PT). Dedicated fans and newcomers to the critically acclaimed series can relive the inspiring, unflinching story of these freedom fighters – courageous men and women who band together for the fight of their lives, for their families, their future and their independence.

“Underground” drew 3 million viewers weekly and was the #1 most social drama on cable on Wednesday nights in its freshman season. Season two of the series, called “the most powerful show on TV” by Ebony and “an engrossing, enlightening drama” by TV Line, begins production this summer for a 2017 debut.

From executive producer John Legend, “Underground” is created by Misha Green ("Sons of Anarchy," "Heroes") and Joe Pokaski (“Daredevil,” "Heroes,") who executive produce alongside Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind," "I Am Legend") of Weed Road Pictures; and Joby Harold ("King Arthur," "Edge of Tomorrow") and Tory Tunnell ("King Arthur," "Holy Rollers") of Safehouse Pictures; Get Lifted partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius executive produce. Additionally, Get Lifted oversees all elements of the show’s music. Anthony Hemingway (“The Wire,” “Treme”) directs and executive produces the series.

The celebrated cast of “Underground” includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“True Blood,” “Friday Night Lights”), Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton”), Christopher Meloni (“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”), Alano Miller (“Jane The Virgin”), Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”), Marc Blucas (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Adina Porter (“The 100”), Mykelti Williamson (“Justified,” “24”), Amirah Vann (“Girls,” “And So It Goes”), Johnny Ray Gill (“Rectify”), Chris Chalk (“Gotham”), Reed Diamond (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Theodus Crane (“The Walking Dead”), James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”), Renwick Scott (“Treme”) and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”).

# # #