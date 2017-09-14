WGN America Is #1 General Entertainment Network in Growth for August

According to recently released C3 Nielsen data, WGN America scored an impressive double digit primetime uptick year over year in August. The ad-supported cable network boosted its performance by a whopping 59% vs. same time a year ago, ranking WGNA as the #1 general entertainment network and top five network in primetime growth.



In C3, the network also experienced growth in key dayparts including total day (+27%), early fringe (+25%) and late fringe (+25%). Plus, there was also a C3 boost among Women 25-54, with primetime growing 45% year to year.



In addition, WGN America has had a strong season to date (Oct ‘16-Aug ‘17) up +21% in prime according to C3 data and ranking as the #2 general entertainment network and top 10 network in primetime growth with A25-54.



Year to date, WGNA grew 23% in the coveted A25-54 demo putting the network at #5 in terms of growth among all networks and as the #2 entertainment network in primetime.



"WGN America has a terrific lineup of crime-centric scripted dramas, reality and movies that viewers are responding to," noted Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America. "We intend to carry this momentum into next year when we add four new originals to our primetime lineup.”