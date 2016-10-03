WGBH Deploys Joseph Electronics Custom Caddie for Full Bidirectional Signal Transport During Remote Broadcasts

NILES, Ill. -- Oct. 3, 2016 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that PBS member station WGBH in Boston is using a purpose-built fiber-transporter caddie from JE to deliver TV and radio signals between its new remote studio at the Boston Public Library and the main WGBH facility seven miles away. The custom JE transporter caddie makes it possible for WGBH to broadcast from the new studio by carrying all A/V, ancillary, and data signals in both directions through one self-contained product.

"WGBH was looking for a cost-effective way to transmit from our new downtown Boston studio located on the street level of the Boston Public Library. Traditional microwave was not a practical option and did not have the necessary bandwidth, so we needed an economical yet totally custom solution," said Emeric Feldmar, director of engineering at WGBH. "Joseph Electronics exceeded my very high expectations at every step of this project. Every part of the system works perfectly. It is well-designed and well-documented, and the Joseph Electronics team is available for support any time we need it."

WGBH has full-duplex connectivity that allows operators to manage four cameras with full robotic control; two separate Gigabit Ethernet paths; return video and audio for PA, intercom, IFB, reference, and monitoring; GPIO; DMX lighting control; and all microphones for radio and television, the audio from which is brought back to the station in separate tracks and then distributed within the WGBH facility.

"WGBH came to us with a very specific, complex request, and our engineering team relished the challenge of coming up with an innovative solution to match," said Yohay Hahamy, president of Joseph Electronics. "Transporting such a large payload bidirectionally in one cohesive system was a tall order, but thanks to our talented engineers and a great working relationship with WGBH, we've developed a single-box solution that addresses all of WGBH's needs."

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_WGBH-Caddie.jpg

Photo Caption: Joseph Electronics Fiber Transport Caddie Built for WGBH

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_WGBH-Studio.jpg

Photo Caption: Location of WGBH's New Remote Studio at the Boston Public Library

