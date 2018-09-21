WE TV SERVING UP MORE DELICIOUS DRAMA WITH THIRD SEASON RENEWAL OF THURSDAY NIGHT HIT SERIES “HUSTLE & SOUL”

WE tv announced today that its hit Thursday night series, “Hustle & Soul” has been renewed for a third season, coming off of a highly successful season two that grew viewership compared to the first season of the series.

“’Hustle & Soul’ burst onto the scene and quickly established itself as a staple of WE tv’s Thursday night lineup,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “Our audience cannot get enough of Chef Lawrence and his over-the-top staff. There is a lot more story to tell and we are thrilled to continue follow this unpredictable and thoroughly entertaining group.”

Season three of “Hustle & Soul,” which recently started production, is expected to return in 2019 with 10 episodes. The series follows Chef Lawrence Page, proprietor of The Pink Teacup, who has big plans to expand the Pink Tea Cup Soul Food brand, among love triangles and staff drama that threaten to destroy his dreams.

“Hustle & Soul” is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Shelley Sinha, Oji Singletary and co-executive produced by Tracey Baker-Simmons for Big Fish Entertainment. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren Lazin, David Stefanou and Lauren P. Gellert.

