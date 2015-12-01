West End Sound Designer Rick Clarke Selects Point Source Audio to Take on “Chicago”

Petaluma, CA — December 1, 2015 —West End sound designer Rick Clarke has chosen Point Source Audio’s SERIES8 microphones as his new standard after they outperformed the mics that were being used in “Chicago” during the musical production’s Germany tour this fall. The 35-year veteran sound designer announced, “I will be specifying these [SERIES8] mics on my next shows.”

As Stage Entertainment’s production of “Chicago” was preparing to move from Stuttgart to Berlin last October, Clarke saw an opportunity to improve on their current mic situation. “When it comes to close-micing my actors, boosting intelligibility is paramount and I’m always looking for a better solution,” says Clarke. A quick demo of the SERIES8 earworn, lavalier and headset style microphones was enough to convince the sound designer, who elaborated that “Our production team, despite already having plenty of other mics, decided to add the CO-8WL lavalier and CO-8WS earworn microphones to the show."

“Point Source Audio’s mics provided greater sound clarity and were more robust compared with the industry standard mic I was already using,” Clarke declares. Having opened 17 international productions of “Chicago” since 2002, he is intimately familiar with the iconic musical’s sound requirements and performers’ mic needs.

Clarke and his team specifically chose the CO-8WL lavalier and the CO-8WS earworn mic models to tackle the intelligibility issue. Both mics are omnidirectional and IP57 waterproof rated against water, sweat and makeup—conditions that are ever-present on set and commonly harmful to microphones. James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio expresses the company’s commitment to the performing arts industry and the technology: "Our design approach is always that we start with the technical accuracy of the sound, then we build on features we know our customers need, like durability to meet the rigorous challenges of live productions.”

Another key advantage according to Clarke is that “Chicago is a musical renowned for its astonishing dancing and the [CO-8WS] earworn mic remained in place despite its wearer doing some very vigorous dancing.” Point Source Audio touts the CO-8WS boom as the most durable in the industry, bendable beyond 360◦ so form-fitting the mics to the actors’ faces can be accomplished repeatedly without breakage.

Point Source Audio Distributors Community UK in Great Britain and Trius in Germany coordinated and supported the evaluation and ultimate acquisition of the microphones in the middle of a demanding show schedule.

Point Source Audio's SERIES8 headset, earworn and lavalier microphones are constructed to suit the most physically demanding professional applications for live sound and measure a mere 4mm or less in diameter. More information about Point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

About Stage Entertainment

Stage Entertainment has played a key role in the development and widespread popularity of the musical genre on the European Continent. Founded in 1998 by Dutch television and theatre entrepreneur Joop van den Ende, the company has earned a reputation as a first-class theatrical production company focusing on Europe. With offices in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, France, Italy and the United States, the group produces some of the best-known titles in musical theatre. http://www.stage-entertainment.com/

About Rick Clarke

Residing in Buckinghamshire, near London, Clarke got his start in 1980 with the Royal National Theatre and has gone on to design sound for more than 40 productions in London’s West End and 60 worldwide. In addition to Chicago, his show list includes West Side Story, Rocky Horror Show, Our House, Peggy Sue Got Married, Spend Spend Spend, Crazy For You, Me & My Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, Showboat, The Hired Man, Fame, High Society, Mack & Mabel, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, The King and I, My Fair Lady, Evita, Annie Get Your Gun, Fiddler on the Roof and Brigadoon. He works in theater, live music, installed sound, corporate events and sounds effects production, including permanent installations.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of live event tech including their patent-pending comm headset; and their SERIES8 miniature microphones, known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and IP video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio