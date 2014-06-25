Wendy Williams Tapped to Host Reunion Specials for TV One’s R&B Divas Atlanta and R&B Divas LA

Two-Part R&B Divas Atlanta Reunion Special to air July 2 and 9 at 10:00 PM ET in advance of R&B Divas LA Season Two Premiere on July 16

Silver Spring, MD – June 25, 2014 – TV One has tapped Wendy Williams to host the exciting two-part reunion specials for the third season of R&B Divas Atlanta and second season of R&B Divas LA. It was announced today by SVP of Programming and Production, D’Angela Proctor. In each hour-long episode, the cast members of each series will join Williams to dish on the season that was and spill the tea on all of the highest highs and lowest lows that occurred throughout each respective season.

"To our delight, Wendy was no-holds-barred when she hosted the R&B Divas LA reunion special last year and the viewer response was through the roof," said Proctor. "When planning for the R&B Divas reunion specials this year, we knew to look no further than Wendy for a host that would deliver an explosive special and get the cast members to reveal their candid take on all of the juicy Diva drama."

Upcoming programming highlights for R&B Divas Atlanta and R&B Divas LA include:

Wednesday, July 2 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas Atlanta Reunion Part One

Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas Atlanta Reunion Part Two

Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas LA season two premiere

Wednesday, September 17 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas LA season two finale

Wednesday, September 24 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas LA Reunion Part One

Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET

R&B Divas LA Reunion Part Two

R&B Divas Atlanta and R&B Divas LA are produced for TV One by Thinkfactory Media. Executive Producers for R&B Divas Atlanta are Leslie Greif, Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Phil Thornton, Paul Coy Allen, Aaron Fishman, Faith Evans and Nicci Gilbert. Executive Producers for R&B Divas LA are Leslie Greif, Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Phil Thornton, Paul Coy Allen, Aaron Fishman, Tim Laurie, Faith Evans and Nicci Gilbert. Lamar Chase is Producer and Executive in Charge of Production for TV One is Jubba Seyyid.

