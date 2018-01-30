WEEKENDS WITH YANKEE Season 2 Premieres April 2018

WEEKENDS WITH YANKEESEASON 2 PREMIERES THIS APRIL FEATURING MORE OF NEW ENGLAND’S HIDDEN GEMS,

UNIQUE ATTRACTIONS & REGIONAL CUISINE



EmmyAward–Winning Host & Explorer Richard Wiese and Yankee Senior Food Editor Amy Traverso Return as Tour Guides through the New England Region

Travel And Lifestyle Public Television Series From WGBH And Yankee Magazine Airs Nationwide

BOSTON, MA (January 30, 2018) – This April, the popular travel and lifestyle national public television series Weekends with Yankee returns for a second season to explore more of the hidden gems, spectacular landscapes, fun adventures and delectable tastes of New England.

From public-media powerhouse WGBH and the iconic Yankee magazine, Weekends with Yankee is New England like you have never seen it before: 13 episodes that highlight the region’s most unique attractions, take viewers on amazing adventures, and showcase some of the most successful chefs and culinary artisans in action. Shot in a cinematic, documentary style, the series serves as an insider’s guide to New England straight from the experts at Yankee magazine.

Emmy Award–winning explorer Richard Wiese returns as series co-host with Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso. This season, the duo embarks on separate journeys, which are woven together to create the ultimate New England road trip. Wiese is a world-class adventurer who takes viewers into the field for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Traverso, a leading authority on New England cuisine, serves as our essential culinary tour guide. New for Season 2: an “In the Kitchen” segment, in which Traverso prepares delicious dishes inspired by her travels, using iconic New England ingredients. Along with recipes, she offers cooking tips and expert advice for eating well in every season (all recipes will also be published on weekendswithyankee.com).

In Season 2, viewers will accompany Weekends with Yankee on these journeys and more:

Come along with Amy Traverso as she travels with some of the region’s top chefs (Evan Mallett, Brendan Pelley, Colin Lynch) outside of their restaurant kitchens and to their favorite locales, to explore the ingredients and food traditions that inspire them. She also visits the acclaimed restaurant The Lost Kitchen and chats with owner Erin French.

Get active: Explore the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont on a mountain bike; experience a new take on camping in Kennebunkport, Maine; and hike into New Hampshire’s White Mountains with “hut croos,” young men and women who pack food and supplies up steep trails to the famed lodges along the Appalachian Trail.

Sail on historic ships whose voyages offer majestic views, including New Hampshire’s Sophie C, the oldest floating post office in the United States.

Survey sharks off Cape Cod in Massachusetts with Greg Skokal, a leading researcher who tracks the growing number of great white sharks along the Atlantic coast.

Visit enticing locations such as Greensboro, Vermont, considered by Yankee Magazine the “best little food town in New England”; Castle in the Clouds, a historic estate high above New Hampshire’s famed Lake Region; and Chebeague Island off the coast of southern Maine, where oysters are harvested straight from the waters of Casco Bay.

Learn the art of farmstead cheese making at Grafton Village Cheese Company in Grafton, Vermont; bread making at Elmore Mountain Bread in Wolcott, Vermont; cranberry harvesting at a family farm in South Carver, Massachusetts; and craft beer brewing at Hill Farmstead in Greensboro, Vermont, named “Best Brewery in the World” for the past three years.

Catch the waves at Narragansett Bay’s year-round surfing beaches in Rhode Island.

Take an insider’s tour of Portland, Maine’s cutting-edge food scene.

Enjoy a farm-to-table dinner at Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts, prepared with local seafood and vegetables from the inn’s own farm.

Go behind the Green Monster at Fenway Park to find a tucked-away garden that provides fresh vegetables to Fenway’s food vendors.

Search for the ultimate lobster roll in Maine, including a stop at an idyllic cove in South Thomaston and a classic little shack called McLoons.

Whip up beloved regional dishes and desserts with Amy Traverso: delectable graham cracker pie, Maine blueberry cobbler, Vermont cheese gougères, baked scallops, orzo salad with smoked trout, apple cider doughnut muffins, a stovetop version of the classic New England clambake, and a fresh take on lobster chowder.

Weekends with Yankee is produced by WGBH Boston’s Studio Six. Executive Producer: Laurie Donnelly (Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Sacred Journeys). Senior Producer: Anne Adams (Simply Ming, Moveable Feast). Series Director: Rennik Soholt (Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Gourmet’s Diary of a Foodie). Series funding for Weekends with Yankee is provided by State of New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism, Maine Office of Tourism, and Vermont Country Store.

The second season of Weekends with Yankee will premiere on public television stations nationwide starting in April 2018 (check local listings).

About Yankee

Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England's Magazine was founded in 1935 and is the iconic American magazine covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering classic New England travel destinations, food traditions, and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages such as Robert Frost, John Updike, and Stephen King. With a total circulation of nearly 300,000 and a total audience of 1.8 million readers, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), a family-owned, independent company. YPI also owns the nation’s oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and McLean Communications. For more information about Yankee, visit its online home: www.newengland.com.

About WGBH

WGBH Boston is America’s preeminent public broadcaster and the largest producer of PBS content for TV and the web, including Frontline, NOVA, American Experience, Masterpiece, and Antiques Roadshow, as well as lifestyle and children’s series. WGBH also is a major supplier of programming for public radio, and a leader in educational multimedia for the classroom, supplying content to PBS LearningMedia. WGBH is a pioneer in technologies and services that make media accessible to those with hearing or visual impairments. More info at www.wgbh.org.



About Richard Wiese

Richard Wiese is the co-host of Weekends with Yankee on public television. As a world-class explorer, he brings a seasoned traveler’s curiosity and appetite for discovery to his role as the series co-host and expert guide through New England. In addition to Weekends with Yankee, Wiese is the host of the Emmy Award–winning television series Born to Explore with Richard Wiese. Wiese is the author of the guidebook Born to Explore: How to Be a Backyard Adventurer, and in 2002 he became the youngest person to be named president of the Explorers Club. Wiese has traveled to all seven continents and has participated in numerous expeditions and projects, including two expeditions to Antarctica, cross-country skiing to the North Pole, and the largest medical expedition ever conducted on Mount Everest. Wiese lives in Weston, Connecticut, and is a graduate of Brown University.



About Amy Traverso

Amy Traverso is the senior food editor at Yankee. Previously, she was food editor at Boston magazine and an associate food editor at Sunset magazine. Her work has also been published in The Boston Globe, Salon.com, and Travel & Leisure, and she has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. Traverso is the author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook, which was a finalist for the Julia Child Award for best first-time author and won an IACP Cookbook Award in the “American” category.

###