WEDU PBS Adds Outbound High Definition Fiber Connection, First Production and Broadcast Facility in the Tampa Bay Area to Offer Service

Tampa, FL – WEDU, West Central Florida’s primary PBS station, announced that it has added an outbound High Definition fiber connection via The SwitchTM. As the first production and broadcast facility in the Tampa Bay area, this adds to an array of production services already offered by WEDU PBS to clients.

With the new outbound fiber connectivity, WEDU can fully accommodate live broadcast needs and offer single and multi-camera facilities to support live shots, media tours and play outs.

WEDU also offers a 50,000 square foot facility that provides an array of services, including an 80 x 60 studio with 20” grid height and a seamless cyc wall, with access to a 4 camera, full production HD control room. Facilities also include a kitchen and craft services area, and make-up room.

In addition to studio and post production services, WEDU offers connections to freelance crews, as well as local, national and international broadcast entities.

WEDU’s studios are located at 1300 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida. The facility is conveniently located a few blocks from downtown Tampa, and less than 20 minutes from the Tampa Convention Center, several sports venues, and Tampa International Airport.

For more information on WEDU services or to place a booking for Standard or High Definition live shot or play out, contact Pam Webb at 813.739.2971 or by email at pwebb@wedu.org.