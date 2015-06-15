The Weather Company Names Rhonda Bitterman Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Development

New York, NY – June 15, 2015 – The Weather Company has named Rhonda Bitterman to the role of vice president, agency partnerships and development. Bitterman will oversee strategic agency and holding company partnerships to drive revenue growth, adoption of diversified ad products, and amplify Weather’s visibility among marketers at a national and regional level. She will lead efforts to develop weather data alignments, trade opportunities and other revenue-led initiatives. Bitterman will be based in the New York office and reports to Jeremy Steinberg, head of sales, The Weather Company.

“Our goal is to help every marketer create a weather strategy for their brand, and Rhonda will greatly expand our reach,” said Steinberg. “Rhonda’s extensive background and depth of experience will help Weather develop stronger relationships and help us become an invaluable resource for our agency partners.”

Bitterman joins Weather from Pandora Radio where she established the company’s Agency Strategy practice as well as managed several regional sales teams. Prior to Pandora, she held sales leadership roles at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, AOL and New York Times Digital.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Bitterman lives in New York City with her husband and son.

