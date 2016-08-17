The Weather Channel, University of Oklahoma and AT&T Join Forces to Conduct Safety and Preparedness Event

Event to include screening of “Oklahoma: Tornado Target” and panel discussion with Jim Cantore and Mike Bettes

ATLANTA (Aug. 17, 2016) -- In the heart of Tornado Alley, Oklahoma isn’t a stranger to severe weather. With safety and preparedness a common objective, The Weather Channel is partnering with the University of Oklahoma and AT&T to bring awareness of the dangers of Mother Nature to the Norman, OK community.

On Friday. Aug. 19, a screening of the network’s special Oklahoma: Tornado Target will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. at the National Weather Center on The University of Oklahoma campus. Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion and reception with representatives from The University of Oklahoma, AT&T, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and on-air talent from The Weather Channel including stormtracker Jim Cantore (full list of panelists below). The event is open to the general public and OU students.

“The University of Oklahoma and AT&T have been long standing partners with The Weather Channel,” said Dave Shull, CEO of The Weather Channel television network. “Keeping viewers, customers and students informed and prepared in times of severe weather is a principle our institutions share."

Oklahoma: Tornado Target explores the science behind Tornado Alley, the heartbreak left behind after disasters and the future technology that will soon save lives in Oklahoma. The screening brings this special back to Oklahoma to highlight the state’s volatile weather history and give tips on what to do before, during and after a storm.

“AT&T helps make sure communities are connected, so when severe weather hits, safety and preparedness information can be disseminated quickly,” said Steve Hahn, AT&T Oklahoma President.

Panelists include:

Jim Cantore & Mike Bettes, on-camera meteorologists from The Weather Channel

Rick Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NOAA National Weather Service Forecast Office, Norman, OK

Dr. Harold Brooks, Senior Scientist, NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory

Dr. Phillip Chilson, Professor, University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology

Jason Constable, Director of Regulatory & External Affairs, AT&T Oklahoma

David Clark, President of The Weather Channel (moderator)

