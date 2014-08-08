The Weather Channel Teams Up With Elie Tahari for the Launch of His Fall Campaign, The Perfect Storm

August 8, 2014 - Elie Tahari has teamed up with The Weather Channel and their new morning show “AMHQ with Sam Champion” for the launch of his Fall 2014 ad campaign which was inspired by “the Perfect Storm.”

On Monday, August 11th, “AMHQ” will reveal all eight campaign images during the live morning show’s 7:00 a.m. hour (ET), come rain or shine. Champion will host the live broadcast from the roof of Elie Tahari’s design center at 510 Fifth Avenue right above his flagship boutique, which will also include a fashion show of select looks from the Fall collection. The images will be unveiled simultaneously on ElieTahari.com and through social channels using the hashtag #theperfectstorm.

Tahari’s campaign was shot by photographer Steven Klein and features model Hilary Rhoda. The images place Rhoda against four dramatic weather environments that Klein captured on the island of Mystique. Thunderous waves, a shower of lightning, rolling clouds, and a vivid red sky mirror Tahari’s inspiration for the collection.

“My Fall collection was inspired by dramatic storms and the light that follows. I couldn’t think of a more perfect partner than The Weather Channel to assist in launching the campaign. I look forward to a fun morning of weather and fashion and I am excited to broadcast live from my design studio, which is a first for me,” said Elie Tahari, Chairman and CEO.

“The images of reporters braving dangerous natural elements have long been among the most compelling on television. To harness that energy and capture nature’s pallet is a stunning feat, and Elie Tahari has done that,” said Sam Champion, host of “AMHQ with Sam Champion” on The Weather Channel. “Mr. Tahari is an icon, and we love that his collection draws those natural connections between weather and fashion. We can’t wait to help him reveal this fantastic collection to the world.”

Tahari has outfitted all of the “AMHQ” show hosts, including Sam Champion, Maria LaRosa, Mike Bettes, Anaridis Rodriguez and Reese Waters in his latest fall collection for the Aug. 11 broadcast. The live broadcast will be followed by a private shopping event that evening at Tahari’s Fifth Avenue boutique for clients of The Weather Channel, which will be hosted by Sam Champion and Elie Tahari.