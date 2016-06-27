The Weather Channel Partners with Congressional Members on Severe Weather Preparedness Public Service Campaign

ATLANTA (June 27, 2016) -- With the 2016 hurricane season off to a historic start, The Weather Channel television network and congressional representatives from around the country have joined forces to emphasize the importance of severe weather preparedness to local communities across the nation through a Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign. The locally targeted PSAs begin airing today, Monday, June 27.

Over the past six years, the costs related to severe weather and its impact nationwide have risen to over $250 billion and thousands of lives lost. At a time when weather emergencies are more frequent, the first line of defense for local communities is preparedness. It’s critical for citizens to create an emergency plan, practice that plan and always stay alert and weather-ready.

Dave Shull, CEO of The Weather Channel television network, said that “being prepared saves lives when severe weather is approaching. We are grateful for the work of these Members of Congress in helping us to spread the important message of severe weather preparedness to their communities. Our core mission is to provide the public, first responders and local, state and national government officials with the most comprehensive and expert-based coverage of severe weather events. We are pleased to work with these Members on this critical initiative.”

Severe weather affects us all. For more than 34 years, The Weather Channel has been the leading source for live storm coverage, delivering comprehensive, accurate and science-based weather information with meteorological expertise.

Participants include: Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY), Sen. David Vitter (R-LA), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA).

Follow the campaign on social media using #PrepareTogether.