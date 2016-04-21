The Weather Channel named 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend TV News Brand of the Year

Marking unprecedented sixth consecutive year of being top TV News Brand

ATLANTA -- The Weather Channel has been named the 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend TV News Brand of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

The Weather Channel received the highest equity score among a subset of brands evaluated in the TV News Category.

“We’re honored to be named the highest ranked TV News brand for the sixth year in a row,” said Dave Shull, CEO of The Weather Channel television network. “The Weather Channel has been committed to providing unparalleled scientific expertise, highly localized storm coverage and the most accurate and comprehensive weather information for 33 years, and we’re thrilled that our viewers recognize that.”

The EquiTrend Brand Equity Index is comprised of three key factors - familiarity, quality and consideration - that result in a Brand Equity rating for each brand. Brands that rank highest in Equity receive the Harris Poll EquiTrend “Brand of the Year” award in their category.

The Weather Channel received the highest numerical Equity Score among TV News brands included in the 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study, which is based on opinions of 97,120 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over surveyed online between December 22, 2015 and February 1, 2016. “Highest Ranked” was determined by a pure ranking of a sample of TV News brands.

“This recognition solidifies that viewers trust our expert analysis and advice that they can’t get anywhere else,” Shull said. Viewers want context and expertise from our meteorologists. Being the most-watched cable network during Winter Storm Jonas with over 37 million viewers is another testament of our value.

###

The Weather Channel television network

For more than 30 years, The Weather Channel television network has inspired viewers to explore, investigate and appreciate the experience of weather in all its forms. One of the most widely distributed cable networks, The Weather Channel is the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive coverage of any media outlet, and with trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather - its expertise is unrivaled. The network is owned by a consortium made up of NBC Universal and the private equity firms The Blackstone Group and Bain Capital. For more information visit weathergroup.com.

About The Harris Poll®

Over the last 5 decades, Harris Polls have become media staples around the world. Frequent polls tap into a representative sample of Americans of all ages, genders, income and ethnic backgrounds. From sports to health, politics to the economy, the Harris Poll reflects Americans’ opinions on a wide range of topics and are regularly published by national, local, consumer, business and trade media outlets. In February 2014, The Harris Poll was acquired by Nielsen. Find out more at TheHarrisPoll.com.