The Weather Channel Grows Audience

The Weather Channel (Weather) achieved something that few networks can claim so far this year: growth.

Highlights among the network’s achievements in 1Q15 include:

Weather was the only major ad-supported cable network to grow in reach (P2+) during the month of February.

In 1Q15, Weather had its most watched quarter in Total Day among HH, P2+, & P25-54 in two years.

Feb'15 was Weather's most-watched month in Total Day among HH, P2+, & P25-54 since Hurricane Sandy, more than two years ago.

Per coverage ratings, Feb'15 was Weather's most-watched month in Total Day among HH & P2+ in over three years (Aug'11).

Weather achieved 65 million HH reach for 1Q15.

The Weather Channel: 1Q15 (12/29/14-3/29/15), Total Day (M-Su 6a-6a). Data based on Cov Rtg.

Among HH, Weather’s ratings are up vs. 1Q14 (.210 vs previous .216)

Among P2+, Weather’s ratings are up vs. 1Q14 (.095 vs .099)

Among P25-54, Weather’s ratings are up vs. 1Q14 (.080 vs .083)

The Weather Channel: 1Q15 (12/29/14-3/29/15), Total Day (M-Su 6a-6a). Data based on Impressions (000).

Among HH, Weather had its most watched quarter since 1Q13 (204k vs previous 209k)

Among P2+, Weather had its most watched quarter since 1Q13 (237k vs 242k)

Among P25-54, Weather had its most watched quarter since 1Q13 (78k vs 82k)

The ratings underscores the must-have nature of The Weather Channel during severe weather, as there were 16 named winter storms, including Frona, Gorgon, Hektor, Iola, Juno, Kari, Linus, Marcus, Neptune, Octavia, Pandora, Quantum, Remus, Sparta, Thor and Ultima, as well as other severe weather events between January-March 2015.

“It’s clear that event programming drives viewership,” said David Clark, president, The Weather Channel network. “That’s true for sports, music, entertainment, and even weather, although our events are very different. For The Weather Channel, severe weather creates those must-watch moments. We have found that people come in droves at those times, not only to watch for their own safety and preparedness, but people also tune in for that shared experience. The past few months have been chock full of severe weather events, and in those times, viewers knew where to turn.”

