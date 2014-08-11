The Weather Channel and Telemundo Reveal ‘The Real Death Valley’

New York, NY – August 4, 2014 – Why are hundreds of migrants dying each year as they attempt to cross the border to America? “The Real Death Valley” takes a hard look into this tragedy, in which hopeful souls cross through one of the most unforgiving weather environments in America – the punishing terrain of Brooks County, Texas. Produced by The Weather Channel and Telemundo, in collaboration with the Investigative Fund and Efran Films, this powerful investigative documentary examines this deeply controversial topic.

The Weather Channel will present the investigative piece on weather.com in a 30-minute digital documentary launching Monday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

Highlights from "The Real Death Valley" include:

Investigative reporter John Carlos Frey walking the same four-day, 40-mile trek that migrants take in sweltering temperatures.

Migrants who call for emergency help who wait as long as nine hours in the harsh elements before assistance arrives. Many, dying of heat exposure or other ailments, don't make it.

Harrowing 911 calls from migrants pleading for their lives

Hundreds of migrants have met their deaths in Brooks County over the past two and a half years; many of these unidentified bodies are buried in what some have called mass graves. “The Real Death Valley” takes you to some of these graves.

A broadcast version of the documentary aired on Telemundo on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Emmy Award-winning producers, Solly Granatstein and Shawn Efran, produced "The Real Death Valley" for Weather Films, a digital documentary unit of weather.com. Weather Films is dedicated to investigating controversial issues where weather, public policy, and the environment collide. Since its launch in 2013, Weather Films has garnered 30 industry awards, including Telly Awards, Digiday Media Awards, and Communicator Awards. In 2014, Weather Films was a four-time Webby Award honoree.