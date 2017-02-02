WE tv UNVEILS SLATE OF DIGITAL SERIES FOR 2017

NEW YORK, N.Y., February 1, 2017– WE tv today announced its upcoming digital programming slate with two new and one returning web series premiering in early 2017. New series “Kimbleize Me,” starring celebrity hair maven Kim Kimble and “Hustling Up Soul” (wt) from New York restauranteur Lawrence Page join returning hit series “Goo Ru Style,” from celebrity stylist Goo Goo Atkins. Each show will be featured exclusively on WE tv’s popular YouTube channel.

WE tv’s latest online offerings further the network’s strategy of using digital media to engage new viewers, gives existing fans of the network more ways to engage with the brand and provides non-traditional advertisers with new opportunities for sponsorships.

“WE tv’s 2017 digital slate allows us to expand our content offerings around three areas we know WE tv fans can’t get enough of – hair, fashion and food,” said Marc Juris, president, WE tv. “We have created new opportunities to reach consumers with our digital tune-in tag initiative, increasing WE tv’s ability to attract non-traditional sponsors in an ever-changing landscape.”

“Kimbleize Me,” features Kim Kimble, celebrity hair stylist and star of WE tv’s hit series “L.A. Hair,” which currently airs Thursdays at 9pm. While hair should be fun, sexy and confidence-building, the opposite is true for many women and their hair is a cause of stress. In “Kimbleize Me,” friends and family nominate loved ones via social media in desperate need of a hair makeover and Kim picks one lucky woman to work her magic on in each episode. The six-episode series debuts on WE tv’s YouTube channel on Thursday, February 2nd.

“Hustling Up Soul” (wt) stars Lawrence Page, along with his protégés Dominic and Stefen from the upcoming docuseries “Hustle & Soul,” premiering on WE tv this spring. Page is the proprietor of Brooklyn’s Pink Tea Cup restaurant, and along with servers Dominic and Stefen, who also happen to be identical twins, these restaurant veterans are making soul food sexy. The hosts of “Hustling Up Soul” put their unique spin on classic soul food dishes in this instructional and entertaining show. The six-episode series debuts on WE tv’s YouTube channel this spring.

“Goo Ru Style,” starring celebrity stylist Goo Goo Atkins from WE tv series, “Mary Mary” provides fashion advice for all fashionistas, no matter the size or shape. Since its launch in 2015, “Goo Ru Style” has been viewed more than one million times. Advertiser Black Radiance® returns as exclusive sponsor of season three, once again utilizing WE tv’s unique digital tune-in tag, a sponsor billboard that airs at the end of linear network promos and directs viewers to the online series. The eight-episode series returns to WE tv’s YouTube channel in the spring.

WE tv’s new online programming slate is the latest in a series of digital expansions from the network. The WE tv app, which has been recently updated to be even more user-friendly, has experienced significantly increased online viewership of its original series. The app features the “GIF in a Jif” experience for GIF-worthy moments that appear during original series premieres, allowing users to receive that GIF in real-time. Another new feature is the WE + Me Selfie Booth, a mobile friendly photo web app which allows users to add the celebrity cast of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” in their selfies and share their creation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv: All In.