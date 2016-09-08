WE TV’S NEW DOCU-SERIES, “MY LIFE IS A TELENOVELA,” PREMIERES on OCTOBER 7 at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2016 - On Friday, October 7 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT, WE tv will take viewers behind the drama, intrigue, betrayal, and sex that occurs both on and off-screen in Latino Hollywood, when it premieres its newest docu-series, “My Life is a Telenovela.” Set in sun-kissed Miami, the eight episode, one-hour series follows a group of beautiful, talented and hard-working Hispanic actresses and actors working in the hyper-competitive world of Telenovelas, a genre which has continued to entertain audiences all over the world for decades. But when the cameras stop rolling, it’s their real life drama that steals the show.

“My Life is a Telenovela” features a group of Telenovela stars including, Maria ‘Raquenel’ Portillo, Sissi Fleitas, Gustavo Pedraza, Enrique Sapene, Alina Robert, and Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, whose lives off-screen are just as passionate, intense and melodramatic as their characters on-screen. The series begins with several female cast members vying for the same role in a telenovela being produced by the Spanish-language television network, Telemundo, resulting in jealousy, betrayal, backstabbing, rivalry and fireworks on both sides of the camera. The competition is already fierce for our leading ladies, but suddenly a new rival has returned to town, Maria ‘Raquenel’ Portillo, and with her comes unanswered questions about a scandalous past. Having spent time in prison for a prominent sex scandal, Raquenel wants nothing more than to come to Miami for a second chance in the spotlight, but will her past tainted with sex, murder, and prison be inescapable? How do WE say drama in Spanish?

MEET THE CAST

Maria ‘Raquenel’ Portillo

Maria ‘Raquenel’ Portillo was originally discovered at age 15 by Sergio Andrade, the Mexican producer described as the “King Midas of Music,” as a solo singer. She sang with the “Mexican Madonna,” Gloria Trevi in the girl group Boquitas Pintadas. After her singing career, she turned her attention to acting and is best known for her role on “Santa Diablo” for which she won the Premio Tu Mundo. Since then she has stared in numerous Telenovelas in Mexico and throughout the Latin world.

Sissi Fleitas

Sissi Fleitas is a prominent model, presenter and actress best known for her work on “Sabado Gigante.” She has been on the cover of Playboy in Latin America and has appeared in the telenovela “Los Secretos de Lucia” and various films across Latin America.

Enrique Sapene

Enrique Sapene is a Venezuelan actor who has worked in both the telenovela and American markets as an actor, reporter, and host. He is from a very wealthy and well-known media family in Venezuela. Enrique is a recurring character on “Borderline” and “Hacienda Heights” and has also appeared in the telenovelas “Escandolos” and “Tómame o Déjame.”

Liliana Rodríguez Morillo

Liliana Rodríguez Morillo is the daughter of Jose Luis Rodríguez (El Puma) and Lila Morillo famous musicians and telenovela stars in Latin America. Her sister is Lilibeth Morillo – another well-known telenovela actress and Liliana’s best friend. She grew into her own career as an actor, singer, and presenter. She is known for being loud, outspoken, and has even been fired once from a show for saying the wrong thing. Her sister tries to keep her in check and grounded, but no one can control Liliana – she can’t even control herself!

Gustavo Pedraza

Gustavo Pedraza is a Mexican American singer and actor best known for roles in telenovelas like 'Marido en Alquiler,” “En Otra Piel,” and “Eva la Tailera.” He studied acting at the Ligarde Actors Studio with the prestigious award winning Mexican actor Sebastian Ligarde in Chicago. Pedraza's first role in the popular Univision Telenovela “El Talisman” (2011) catapulted him into the spotlight. Over the next several years, Pedraza continued working on Telenovelas like “Bajo el Mismo Celo” (2015) and “Eva la Trailera”

(2016). He is also the official face of the 2016 Compare.com National promo campaign in both English and Spanish markets.

Alina Robert

Alina Robert is a Cuban American actress, best known as co-host and model of the longest and most successful Hispanic television program, “Sabado Gigante,” which was broadcast by television stations in 43 countries to audiences of over 10 million viewers worldwide and in the U.S., through Univision Network. Over the years, Alina has become a well-known figure in the Hispanic market, acting in several productions including “Corazón Apasionado,” “Talisman” and “Secrets of Lucia” for Venevision Productions, “Crónicas de Pecados Capitales” by Cisneros Int. And “Quien es Quien” by Telemundo Studios. She has appeared in films such as “El Justiciero 2,” “CineLatino” and the movie “With Elizabeth in Mount Dora”, which was considered the best film of the International Film Festival L-Dub, 2013 and nominated for 4 Miami Life Awards.

“My Life is a Telenovela” is produced for WE tv by Matador and executive produced by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Jerry Carita, and Megan Sanchez-Warner. Nathan Carpenter is Co-Executive Producer. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert and Suzanne Gladstone Murch.

About Matador

In just over four years of existence, Matador Content has pulled off a tough achievement, becoming recognized in the industry for both highly reliable professionalism and also a startlingly prolific creativity. A full-service production company with offices in New York and Los Angeles, Matador was founded in 2012 by longtime friends Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin. Matador has produced over twenty-two series for TV as well as sports and feature documentary specials, virtual reality content and digital programs across multiple networks, including the series that turned into a phenomenon, Lip Sync Battle (Spike). Matador’s vast slate also includes horror-themed competition series Hellevator (GSN), comedic historical series Great Minds (History), and the Emmy nominated documentary Banksy Does New York (HBO). With a whole slew of new exciting shows about to hit the airwaves – including Geeking Out on AMC starring Kevin Smith and Greg Grunberg - Matador is showing no signs of slowing down.

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.

