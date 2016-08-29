We TV Remembers ‘Law & Order’ Legend Steven Hill With a ‘Best of’ Binge

In tribute to late actor Steven Hill who portrayed the quick-thinking District Attorney Adam Schiff on ‘LAW & ORDER,’WE tv is airing back-to-back episodes beginning Tuesday, August 30th at 8PM ET/PT, showcasing some of his best work on the series. Hill starred on the Dick Wolf series for the first 10 seasons (1990 to 2000), making him the longest-running character from the original cast. The veteran actor died Tuesday, August 24 at the age of 94.

In addition to the ‘Best Of” binge-a-thon, fans of the series can log onto WEtv.com to access an Adam Schiff-Inspired motivational quote cards gallery featuring some of his most memorable one-liners.

See below for WE tv’s ‘LAW & ORDER’ ‘Best Of’ binge schedule. We hope you will consider running coverage timed to the marathon airing Tuesday, August 30th. Please reach out if you need any additional information or assets. Thanks!

Tuesday, August 30th

‘Law & Order’- Terminal – Airing at 8 PM ET/PT on WE tv

The cops uncover a man with a secret second life as they try to learn who opened fire on a group of people disembarking from a party cruise, but his guilt or innocence becomes almost a second thought as Adam Schiff goes toe-to-toe with the governor and the state's Attorney General over the decision to seek the death penalty. Meanwhile Schiff learns his wife has been rushed to Cedar's Hospital after suffering a severe stroke rendering her unconscious.

‘Law & Order’- Burned – Airing at 9PM ET/PT on WE tv

A message overheard on an answering machine leads Briscoe and Curtis to a confessed murderer and the home of wealthy Carl Anderton, an old friend of Adam Schiff, whose stubborn non-cooperation with the district attorney threatens to create a serious miscarriage of justice.

‘Law & Order’- Under the Influence – Airing at 10PM ET/PT on WE tv

After Briscoe and Curtis finally determine who was driving the car that killed three people, the legal prosecution stands in danger of becoming a kangaroo court when McCoy's feelings over Kincaid mesh with the political agenda of Gary Feldman, an ambitious judge anxious to make an example of the defendant to boost his election chances against Adam Schiff.

‘Law & Order’- Bad Girl – Airing at 11PM ET/PT on WE tv

Schiff's re-election may hinge on the stabbing death of a police officer; Briscoe's daughter is arrested for dealing drugs.

‘Law & Order’- Monster – Airing at 12AM ET/PT on WE tv

A snitch offers Briscoe a chance to avenge his daughter's death. The NYPD brass is looking to force Lieutenant Van Buren out of her job, while Ross resigns from hers to devote more time to her family life and her ongoing divorce. McCoy, meanwhile, must contend with Judge Feldman as an adversary both at trial and outside the courtroom due to an ethics complaint the judge filed against him. While all of this goes on, Schiff begins to consider the possibility that Feldman might defeat him in the election.

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.