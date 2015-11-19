WE tv TO PREMIERE CUTTING-EDGE DATING DOCU-SERIES “EX ISLE” HOSTED BY CARMEN ELECTRA ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 AT 10:00 P.M. ET/PT

We tv is taking the words “I can’t quit you” to a whole new level as they prepare to launch the dating docu-series “Ex Isle,” hosted by Carmen Electra, on Friday, January 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. “Ex Isle,” breaks the mold and brings a fresh new concept to the dating and relationship space. The show follows five former couples as they attempt to end their dysfunctional and at times tumultuous relationships in order to find closure, move on and form new healthy and loving relationships.

The couples’ journey begins on the stunning secluded resort Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic, where they are free of all distractions – no phones, no texts, no friends and no family to influence their decisions. In addition to Electra, the group will be guided through this intense and often emotional rollercoaster by Dr. Ish Major, a psychiatrist that specializes in women, children and families, who is an expert on broken relationships.

Led by Dr. Ish each couple will go through a unique, multi-step process designed to help them conquer their past issues. Along the way, show host Carmen Electra will share her own relationship stories utilizing her larger-than-life personality to help the couples get comfortable with the process. However, the couples will not have time to get too comfortable because in an unexpected twist, 10 singles will arrive at the resort to shake things up and give the exes a fresh chance at love…..or not.

Will these couples finally end their troubled relationships and move forward? Find out when “Ex Isle” begins its one hour, 10 episode run on Friday, January 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“EX ISLE” is produced for WE tv by 495 Productions with Sally Ann Salsano, Joel Zimmer and Pam LaLima executive producing. We tv’s Lauren Gellert, EVP, Development and Original programming, David Stefanou, VP of Development and Angela Molloy, VP of Development serve as executive producers.

