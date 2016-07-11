WE TV GREENLIGHTS NEW REALITY SERIES STARRING SOCIAL MEDIA’S FAVORITE PLASTIC SURGEON – “DR. MIAMI”

NEW YORK, NY – July 11, 2016 -- WE tv today announced that it has greenlit a new unscripted series “Dr. Miami,” starring Dr. Michael Salzhauer, a top Miami plastic surgeon who has attracted millions of followers by sharing his life, his practice and his procedures on social media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. He has been particularly popular and pioneering on Snapchat, which he has used to “snap” in-progress surgical procedures, including breast augmentations, nose jobs and Brazilian butt lifts. The network has ordered six one-hour episodes expected to premiere next year.

“We love this show because Dr. Salzhauer is a completely unique and authentic individual who is at the top of his profession and using social media in an innovative and powerful way,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “Plastic surgery shows have become a staple of unscripted TV, but a surgeon using Snapchat and other social platforms to literally bring fans into the operating room represents a bold and fresh twist that connects old and new media and will give us additional opportunities to attract and engage WE tv viewers."

“I am thrilled to be a member of the WE tv family,” Dr. Salzhauer said. “I have always been a fan of their shows and I'm so excited to open up my door and my patients to their viewers.”

“Dr. Miami” is produced by 2C Media, Inc. Executive producers are Chris Sloan, Carla Kaufman Sloan, Tim Hamilton and Ross Breitenbach. Dr. Michael Salzhauer is a co-executive producer. In-house executive producers for WE tv are David Stefanou and Kate Farrell.

With signature shows like “Braxton Family Values,” “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” “L.A. Hair,” “Kendra on Top,” “Mary Mary,” WE tv is the #1 cable network for African American women and adults on Thursday nights. The network’s newest unscripted original is “Million Dollar Matchmaker,” with Patti Stanger.

