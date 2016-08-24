WE tv GREENLIGHTS NEW DOCU-SERIES “HUSTLE & SOUL,” FOLLOWING THE OWNER/CHEF AND STAFF OF BROOKLYN’S PINK TEA CUP SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT IN THEIR QUEST FOR A MICHELIN STAR

NEW YORK, NY – August24, 2016-- WE tv announced today that it has ordered a new docu-series, “Hustle & Soul,” produced by Big Fish Entertainment, focused on the owner and staff of Brooklyn’s Pink Tea Cup restaurant. “Hustle & Soul” follows owner and head chef Lawrence Page on a quest to make the Pink Tea Cup the first soul food restaurant to garner the coveted Michelin Star, all while trying to manage staff in-fighting, power moves and love triangles. WE tv has ordered six, 60-minute episodes of the series, which is expected to premiere early next year.

“When Lawrence Page resurrected the Pink Tea Cup and relocated it to Fort Greene, Brooklyn, he brought along a high-spirited team that always keeps love and dysfunction on the menu,” said Marc Juris, WE tv president. “WE tv viewers will be fascinated with ‘Hustle & Soul’ and the engaging and highly entertaining staff of the Pink Tea Cup, where every dish comes with a side of drama.”

“Hustle & Soul” is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Ken Martinez and George McTeague, and Kim Osorio serves as co-executive producer. In-house executive producers for WE tv are David Stefanou and Lauren Lazin.

With signature shows like “Braxton Family Values,” “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and “Million Dollar Matchmaker,” with Patti Stanger, WE tv is the #1 cable network for African American women and adults on Thursday nights.

