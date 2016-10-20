WE tv EXPANDS “WATCH W/IN” TUNE-IN INITIATIVE, DRIVING VIEWERS TO “GROWING UP HIP HOP” AND “MONEY. POWER. RESPECT.” WITHIN THREE DAYS

NEW YORK, NY – October 19, 2016 – WE tv today announced that it has expanded its innovative “Watch W/In” tune-in initiative, designed to drive viewing of its most popular shows within three days. This fall, “Watch W/In” has been expanded over the course of two shows – sophomore series “Growing Up Hip Hop” and new series “Money. Power. Respect.,” which air as two-hour programming block on Thursday night beginning at 9:00PM with “Growing Up Hip Hop.” A modern take on the classic “Watch & Win,” promotion, “Watch W/In,” incentivizes viewers to watch WE tv shows live, on demand, or on their DVRs within three days of its linear premiere to be eligible for prizes.

Each week, viewers are given two code words on-air, one during “Growing Up Hip Hop” and one during “Money. Power. Respect.,” that together create a code phrase. Viewers have three days to enter the code phrase on WEtv.com following the linear airing of “Money. Power. Respect.” The “Hip Hop Power Up Watch W/In Sweepstakes” prize is an all-expenses-paid Hip Hop-themed trip for two to New York City and the contest concludes on Thursday, November 20th.

“Our unique ‘Watch W/In’ initiative is a fun way to encourage viewers to spend their Thursday nights with WE tv with live or near-live viewing of our most popular shows, as well as promoting conversation and building fan communities,” said Marc Juris, WE tv’s president. “In addition to the all-important Live+3 tune-in, this campaign was designed to build buzz and awareness, and we're excited to expand this strategy on a new night across two shows with the new season of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ as well as ‘Money. Power. Respect.’”

WE tv is home to the biggest night in hip hop on Thursday nights, starting with breakout series “Growing Up Hip Hop.” The network’s real world version of “Empire” follows a tight-knit group of friends, who also happen to be the sons and daughters of Hip Hop royalty - Angela Simmons (daughter of Rev. Run), Romeo Miller (son of Master P), Damon “Boogie” Dash (son of Damon Dash), Kristinia DeBarge (daughter of James DeBarge), TJ Mizell (son of Jam Master Jay), and Egypt Criss (daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Treach).

Following “Growing Up Hip Hop,” comes "Money. Power. Respect.” from the executive producers of "Love & Hip Hop.” This new docu-series is focused on dynamic female entertainment attorneys who are driving much of the entertainment industry in New York. "Money. Power. Respect.” provides an inside look at the glamorous yet cutthroat world of the music industry, through the eyes of the high-powered entertainment attorneys who turn artists into stars and negotiate lucrative deals for their celebrity clients…and themselves.

