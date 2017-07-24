WE TV Celebrates the Return of Beloved Sitcom ‘Will & Grace’ With Five-Week Programming Stunt Featuring ‘Best Of’ Episodes

In anticipation of the return of the Emmy-Award winning, “Will & Grace” this fall, WE tv, which has the entire library with all eight-seasons, will honor the iconic series with a five-week programming stunt celebrating the four main characters and the best guest performances. Beginning Saturday, August 19 through September 16, WE tv will air back-to-back episodes from 10:00am ET/PT until 5:00pm ET/PT. Please see below for the themes and full list of titles set to air:



Saturday, August, 19: BEST OF WILL

- Big Brother Is Coming: Part 1 – Season 1

- Big Brother Is Coming: Part 2 – Season 1

- Lows in the Mid-Eighties: Part 1 – Season 3

- Lows in the Mid-Eighties: Part 2 – Season 3

- Crazy in Love – Season 3

- The Young and the Tactless – Season 3

- Moveable Feast: Part 1 – Season 4

- Moveable Feast: Part 2 – Season 4

- Fagel Attraction – Season 4

- Fanilow – Season 6

- East Side Story – Season 6

- The Fabulous Baker Boy – Season 7

- Von Trapped – Season 8

- The Mourning Son – Season 8



Saturday, August 26: BEST OF GRACE

- Unsinkable Mommy Adler – Season 1

- Das Boob – Season 2

- Girls, Interrupted – Season 2

- Last of the Really Odd Lovers – Season 3

- Sons and Lovers: Part 1 – Season 3

- Sons and Lovers: Part 2 – Season 3

- Bed, Bath and Beyond – Season 4

- Jingle Balls – Season 4

- A.I.: Artificial Insemination: Part 1 – Season 4

- A.I.: Artificial Insemination: Part 2 – Season 4

- Marry Me a Little – Season 5

- 24 – Season 5

- Last Ex to Brooklyn – Season 6

- The Birds and the Bees – Season 7



Saturday, September 2: BEST OF KAREN

- Boo! Humbug – Season 1

- Yours, Mine or Ours – Season 1

- To Serve and Disinfect – Season 2

- The Hospital Show – Season 2

- Crouching Father, Hidden Husband – Season 4

- Hocus Focus – Season 4

- May Divorce Be With You – Season 5

- 23 – Season 5

- I Do, Oh, No, You Didn’t: Part 1 – Season 6

- I Do, Oh, No, You Didn’t: Part 2 – Season 6

- Dance Cards & Greeting Cards – Season 7

- Alive and Schticking – Season 8

- Bathroom Humor – Season 8

- Whatever Happened to Baby Gin? – Season 8



Saturday, September 9: BEST OF JACK

- A New Lease on Life – Season 1

- Will Works Out – Season 1

- Homo for the Holidays – Season 2

- He’s Come Undone – Season 2

- Gypsies, Tramps and Weed – Season 3

- My Uncle the Car – Season 3

- Loose Lips Sink Relationships – Season 4

- Dyeing is Easy, Comedy is Hard – Season 4

- A Chorus Lie – Season 4

- Bacon and Eggs – Season 5

- Me and Mr. Jones – Season 6

- Back Up, Dancer – Season 7

- Forbidden Fruit – Season 8

- Buy, Buy Baby – Season 8



Saturday, September 16: BEST GUEST STARS

- Girl, Interrupted (Neil Patrick Harris) – Season 2

- A Chorus Lie (Matt Damon) – Season 4

- Fagel Attraction (Michael Douglas) – Season 4

- Hocus Focus (Glenn Close) – Season 4

- Bacon and Eggs (Kevin Bacon) – Season 5

- Women & Children First (Demi Moore) – Season 5

- Dolls and Dolls (Madonna) – Season 5

- Me & Mr. Jones (James Earl Jones) – Season 6

- I Do, Oh, No, You Di-in’t Part 1(Jennifer Lopez) – Season 6

- I Do, Oh, No, You Di-in’t Part 2 (Jennifer Lopez) – Season 6

- Back Up, Dancer (Janet Jackson, Will Arnett) – Season 7

- Board Games (Jeff Goldblum) – Season 7

- Friends With Benefits (Alec Baldwin) – Season 7

- Buy Buy Baby (Britney Spears, Wanda Sykes, George Takei) – Season 8



