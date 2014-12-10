We tv Brings Viewers a Sneak Peek into the World of the Southern Elite With New Unscripted Series, ‘Love Thy Sister’

NEW YORK, NY – December 10, 2014– WE tv starts the new year with some good ol’ southern charm…some sugar and some spice, but not everything is nice. Love Thy Sister, premiering Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, is a docu-soap that showcases three affluent African-American sisters at the height of southern society, who put the “FUN” in dysfunctional.

From the producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes a whole new kind of sisterhood. Love They Sister follows The Ruckers - Ruby, Ellen and Ione - educated, sexy, and sassy southern sisters who love hard and fight even harder.

Ruby Rucker…"The Hothead”. The former lawyer and eldest of the three sisters is married to Ford Sawyer Cooper, an orthodontist with several offices in the Charlotte area. The matriarch of her siblings, Ruby has recently fallen on hard times and works to hide her current financial struggles. Regardless Ruby never holds back and is notorious for being vocal about her opinions, especially when going head-to-head with her two younger sisters.

Ellen Rucker Carter…“The Perfectionist”. Divorced from NBA star Vince Carter, Ellen has recently taken a step back from her chiropractic practice to spend more time with their daughter and enjoy life & family more. She wants to start a new chapter in life and is anxious for an official commitment from her longtime boyfriend, Bakari Sellers, an attorney-at-law and well-known politician in South Carolina.

Ione Rucker…”The Baby”. Pampered and privileged for most of her life, Ione is eager to prove to herself and her sisters that she can stand on her own two feet. Recently divorced from her college sweetheart and retired NBA player, Ione deals with pressure from her sisters to find a new man - to be her partner in life and in the bedroom! While Ione jumps back into the dating scene, she also wants to prove her independence and capability by organizing a benefit for the family's non-profit organization, The Rucker Education Scholarship Fund.

In the revealing debut episode of Love Thy Sister we meet the three sisters and get introduced to their outrageous and unfiltered world. Ellen's trust issues get the better of her, and she accuses longtime boyfriend Bakari of cheating on her. The sisters try to rein Ellen in, but not before she almost destroys her relationship. Ione hasn’t been with a man in two years, relying on her best friend Londyn for companionship and adult toys for pleasure. However, once Ellen catches Ione in the act, Ruby and Ellen begin a full court press in the search for a potential suitor for their baby sister. While Ruby’s relationship seems to be on solid ground, she must defend her parenting skills when her daughter’s actions create static throughout the Rucker clan. Tune in Thursday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Love Thy Sister is produced for WE tv by Bunim/Murray Productions (Project Runway, Keeping Up with the Kardashians,The Real World), executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Datari Turner, Steven Greener, Gordon Bijelonic, Jeff Jenkins and Melissa Bidwell. The executive producers for WEtv are Lauren Gellert and Annabelle McDonald.

