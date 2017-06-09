Wazee Digital's David Candler to Present at AWS Media & Entertainment Symposium, London

DENVER -- June 9, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced that Senior Director, Customer Solutions David Candler will present at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Cloud Symposium. Candler will give a presentation titled "Intelligent Asset Management on AWS." The AWS event takes place June 13 in London.



The presentation will provide an overview of how organizations move asset management into a cloud-based infrastructure to take advantage of global access, scale, elasticity, and micro services.



"Asset management in the cloud is both progressive and disruptive. This presentation will be very instructive for the audience at the AWS event and will give real-world use cases," said Andy Hurt, SVP of marketing and business development at Wazee Digital. "Further, attendees will get a better understanding of how AWS enables Wazee Digital to scale up and down to meet the large-scale processing demands of video transformation, storage, and delivery."



The AWS Media & Entertainment Cloud Symposium, London, is a day of presentations and discussions on the trends in cloud computing that are reshaping the media and entertainment industries. The event will feature keynote speeches by industry veterans and early adopters of cloud solutions, in addition to an afternoon of breakout sessions on the strategies and best practices for cloud-based media supply chains, video processing and delivery, and digital archives.



The 45-minute presentation by Candler begins at 12:05 p.m. on June 13.



More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com. More information about the AWS Media & Entertainment Cloud Symposium is available at https://pages.awscloud.com/media-symposium-london.



About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rightsholders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rightsholders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.



