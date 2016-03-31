Wazee Digital Taps Mike Arthur to Lead New Live Events Managed Service for Sports Rights Holders

Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, announces the appointment of Mike Arthur to the role of Vice President of Business Development and Sales for Sports and Live Events. Mike joins to lead the expansion of Wazee Digital’s already successful Sports and Live Events business which is anchored by several significant North American golf and tennis events including three Majors, in addition to regional power players such as the National Rugby League of Australia.

Mike will focus on expanding the reach of Wazee Digital’s Event Services solution that offers live event capture, metadata tagging and content packaging. This solution manages all the complex tasks of video content acquisition, effective workflow, universal access, metadata management, and automated delivery to any affiliate on any screen.

A veteran of the sports industry, Mike has held senior roles at NASCAR plus MLB, NBA and NHL franchises. Mike’s entire professional career and personal life has been characterized by his love for sports and he brings that passion to Wazee Digital.

Dave Polyard, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Wazee Digital, says: “Mike brings unique knowledge and experience to Wazee Digital and we’re thrilled to have him join our team. As we expand our sports offering, Mike will play a pivotal role in working with our customers, suppliers and internal team to ensure that we continue to offer the highest quality services to the sports market. Mike is already regarded a subject matter expert in the industry and coupling that expertise with our well-developed product portfolio we are undoubtedly going to continue our rapid growth in the Sports and Live Events verticals.”

Mike Arthur, Vice President Business Development and Sales for Sports and Live Events, added: “I've spent my career in the sports industry and I've long believed that rights holders could further leverage their content, from capture and preservation to ultimately monetization. Wazee Digital’s reputation as a capable and innovative partner to the sports industry creates an exciting opportunity to continue working with the most interesting people and content in the world as together we get the greatest content to every fan, every moment.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. Wazee Digital provides one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.