Wazee Digital Supports Golden Globe and Oscar Award Nominees and Winners

Denver, CO January 22, 2015 Wazee Digital™, the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for sports, media and entertainment companies, provided fast delivery of premium video footage to Oscar nominated film and television productions, as well as numerous Golden Globe nominees and winners at the recent award shows broadcast live around the world.

Wazee’s extensive library was able to provide footage to nominated feature films such as Spotlight, Steve Jobs, Trumbo, Spectre, and Bridge of Spies. Golden Globe winners that utilized the company’s project managers included Empire, Mr. Robot, House of Cards, Mad Men, Orange is the New Black, Veep, American Horror Story: Hotel, and many others.

For more than a decade, Wazee Digital has partnered with the most prestigious brands in entertainment, news, and sports to create a massive archive – more than 10 million hours – of the highest quality footage for licensing. The company has aggregated more than 200,000 studio-shot stock footage clips, plus thousands more from top independent producers around the globe. Wazee Digital’s team of full service research, footage consulting and project management experts provide end-to-end solutions for all video requests, in addition to managing rights and clearances with the content suppliers. The company’s proprietary content management platform, Core, is where content is ingested, tagged, and made available on-demand through its robust search capabilities. Clips are aggregated in an online bin and made available to the production via a secure url.

“We are thrilled that we continue to provide high quality footage to our production partners as they are recognized by these esteemed awards,” said Harris Morris, Chairman and CEO of Wazee Digital. “For eleven years we have been a trusted resource for the production community, and we value and treasure those relationships. Our consistency and the breadth of our library are a testament to the dedicated team of project managers that respond quickly and efficiently, with the right footage at the right time.”

