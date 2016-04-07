Wazee Digital Offers the American Public Access to Images and Videos of U.S. Military History

Images of Freedom Website Launch Provides Unprecedented Access to the Defense Imagery Management Operations Center (DIMOC) Archive

Wazee Digital™, the leader in the management and discovery of mission-critical video, is launching a website for the American public to discover, explore, and access the visual media archive of the United States Department of Defense (DoD).

Images of Freedom (www.ImagesofFreedom.com), launching on April 18, 2016, will provide access to a library of more than three million images and video segments captured by the U.S. military. The archive is controlled and managed by Defense Imagery Management Operations Center (DIMOC), the organization in charge of preserving the DoD’s rich visual history. As part of the Defense Media Activity (DMA), DIMOC is responsible for the preservation and delivery of all the U.S. military Service’s media to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The website will be demonstrated at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters conference) 2016 in Las Vegas.

Three years ago Wazee Digital was awarded the U.S. government contract to provide digitization, metadata augmentation, curation, and storage services for multiple film, video and still image formats dating back to the 1930’s. The project has achieved unprecedented success in providing access to half a million assets that had largely been inaccessible due to physical archive constraints. Using Wazee Digital’s Core platform and Application Program Interface (API), the archive will now be available to the public to search, discover, preview, and download collections of photos and videos.

Harris Morris, CEO and Chairman of Wazee Digital, said: “This solution is a powerful tool for the American public to discover U.S. military history through DIMOC’s rich archive. We are proud to have it built on the strong foundation of our Core platform, and hope it transforms how people find and access this important part of U.S. history.”

