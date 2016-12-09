Wazee Digital Named to CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Enterprise Content Management Solution Providers 2016

DENVER -- Dec. 8, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, has been recognized as one of the 20 Most Promising Content Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview magazine. The annual listing recognizes companies that are at the forefront of providing enterprise content management solutions and impacting the marketplace.

"It's a great honor to select Wazee Digital as one of the 20 Most Promising Enterprise Content Management Solution Providers 2016," said Jeevan George, managing editor of CIOReview. "Wazee Digital enables content owners to grow their revenue by uncovering relevant footage for content buyers to make their projects more compelling."

The 20 Most Promising Content Management Solution Providers 2016 were chosen by a panel of CEOs, CIOs, and IT VPs in conjunction with the CIOReview editorial board. Wazee Digital was recognized for its Wazee Digital Core platform, which powers global asset management, content licensing, and monetization, as well as real-time live event capture, metadata enrichment, and syndication. Wazee Digital's scalable content solutions give customers complete control so assets can reach rightful audiences around the globe.

"We are deeply honored to be named one of CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Enterprise Content Management Solution Providers 2016, especially considering the excellent company we're in. Like the other companies on the list, we're dedicated to providing distinct ECM solutions that enable our customers to build cost-effective and seamless capabilities for sharing data across many channels," said Harris Morris, chairman and CEO of Wazee Digital. "We're proud that Wazee Digital has become one of the most trusted cloud asset management platforms in the world, with more than 300,000 satisfied customers."

