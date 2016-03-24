Wazee Digital To Launch Live Event Services at NAB 2016

New SaaS-Based Service Revolutionizes How Rights Holders Monetize Live Events - for the World’s Biggest Brands

Denver, CO March 24, 2016 Wazee Digital, the leader in content capture, cloud-based video management and monetization services for sports, media and entertainment companies, is announcing the launch of a Live Event Services product at NAB 2016. Using Wazee Digital’s Core platform, the service manages the complex tasks of video content acquisition, effective workflow, universal access, metadata management, and automated delivery to any affiliate on any screen. The sports and live events industry generates the world’s most compelling moments and Wazee Digital’s Live Event Services will be there every step of the way. Monetizing event content through licensing, capture of highlights and packaging for activation with sponsors and partners is why Wazee Digital is recognized as a leader in content management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies.

Using Wazee Digital’s Core platform, the service manages all the complex tasks of video content acquisition, effective workflow, universal access, metadata management, and automated delivery to any affiliate on any screen. In particular, the service offers:

Content Capture, Management, and Access - Acquiring, tagging, and managing content in a secure, accessible platform that captures ephemeral moments with rich metadata to enable search and rapid recall for any purpose

- Acquiring, tagging, and managing content in a secure, accessible platform that captures ephemeral moments with rich metadata to enable search and rapid recall for any purpose Highlight Production and Publishing - Near-live delivery of a digital highlights package tailored to meet the editorial standards and outreach goals of the brand and the event

- Near-live delivery of a digital highlights package tailored to meet the editorial standards and outreach goals of the brand and the event Interview and Highlights Newswire - Providing pre-event interviews, tagged moments, and player post-round reactions in broadcast quality, all searchable and distributed in near real-time via Internet to reduce cost and complexity vs. satellite delivery

- Providing pre-event interviews, tagged moments, and player post-round reactions in broadcast quality, all searchable and distributed in near real-time via Internet to reduce cost and complexity vs. satellite delivery Sponsor Activation - For brands/sponsors looking to amplify their association with premier sports events and capitalize on a spike in fan and consumer attention, Wazee Digital provides pre-approved access to targeted footage for use in broadcast and digital campaigns that is most current, relevant, and compelling for leaders, legends or rising stars as well as highlights and iconic scenes

- For brands/sponsors looking to amplify their association with premier sports events and capitalize on a spike in fan and consumer attention, Wazee Digital provides pre-approved access to targeted footage for use in broadcast and digital campaigns that is most current, relevant, and compelling for leaders, legends or rising stars as well as highlights and iconic scenes Dynamic Archive and Licensing – Wazee Digital ensures the history of the event is archived and accessible via a secure SaaS application for broadcast partners and sponsors, and Wazee Digital’s Licensing sales and project teams ensure the right content and clearances for every creative endeavor

Harris Morris, CEO and Chairman, Wazee Digital, said, “Sports rights and production costs continue to rise, yet linear CPMs are under pressure. Rights holders, broadcasters, and sponsors more than ever need to capture every valuable moment from live events and make sure it finds its rightful audience both during and after the event. Our Live Event Services enable rights holders and their global broadcast partners to build highly customized segments to promote the broadcast, supplement the world feed, create engaging shoulder programming, and preserve iconic moments forever. Plus, it provides sponsors and brands the most immediate, compelling content for activation on broadcast, digital, and social platforms. Built over many years for a trusted partner event, we have now tested and proven these services at golf and tennis majors including the U.S. Open Championship in golf and the U.S. Open in Tennis, showing we know what it means to execute flawlessly in the most mission critical environment.“

