Wazee Digital Extends Live Sports Solution into Australia

Wazee to offer access search and preview of video content during live events

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wazee Digital™, the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for sports media and entertainment companies, announced today it is to provide content management, metadata and distribution services for the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia.

The multi-year agreement will see Wazee Digital provide swift access of match day action back to NRL teams and approved organizations. By leveraging the cloud, NRL users from multiple locations will be able to search, preview and access NRL video and photo archives from the 16 NRL teams.

Wazee Digital Core, a highly customizable content management platform, will be at the center of the solution, which will enhance the overall access and utility of the NRL’s content to domestic and global audiences. At the conclusion of matches, metadata rich content will be archived and made available to all NRL approved users, in addition to providing full visibility and access to NRL archives.

The content partnership announcement follows the recent successful implementation of Wazee Digital’s Core platform solution at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and demonstrates the growing need across the sports community for a centrally managed multi-tiered infrastructure that provides sports content owners a leading edge scalable service to address the challenge of instant access across multiple platforms.

“Working with Wazee will further provide us with a scalable solution and dynamic archiving options, strengthening our future growth initiatives,” said NRL Films Manager Nigel Naseby.

Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital commented, “We continue to see high demand from key sporting organizations both at home in the United States and internationally, who recognize the appetite of consumers to dive a little deeper into the background of players or who want on-demand access to stats and data.

“We have developed a customised tool set focused on delivering metadata rich content back to the content owners with speed and accuracy at the heart of our offering.

“We are delighted to be working with the NRL and look forward to rolling out this solution to their network of teams, broadcasters and partners.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. We provide one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.

