Wazee Digital CEO Harris Morris to Speak at IABM Annual International Business Conference

DENVER -- Nov. 21, 2016 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced that Chairman and CEO Harris Morris will present a keynote address titled "Tyrannosaurus Rex or Mammals: How to Survive the Extinction of Traditional Broadcast Technology" at the IABM Annual International Business Conference & Awards in London.

The 30-minute presentation starts at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 2. In it, Morris will discuss how media companies can not only survive the extinction of traditional broadcast technology, but go on to thrive -- much as smaller mammals did when dinosaurs went extinct. Media companies are facing an unprecedented rise in content competition, the need to manage multiple platforms, and an absolute imperative to understand consumers as never before. What do rights holders and technology providers need to do to win in the next era of media, and how can technology enable the industry to grow and prosper? Morris will focus on the monetization opportunities for broadcasters, content producers, rights holders, and distributors, and highlight how to use technology to take control of media assets to enrich and monetize valuable content.

"Wazee Digital is always seeking even better technologies, ideas, and practices than we have today, and the best way to find them is by engaging with other innovators and thought leaders who are doing disruptive, transformative work. That's what makes this year's IABM business conference so intriguing," Morris said. "The IABM has assembled an impressive slate of business leaders whose insight has the power to change the face of the broadcast and media industry -- and indeed, it already is. While I'm honored to be among them, I'm also looking forward to learning from them."

The IABM Annual International Business Conference & Awards takes place Dec. 1-2 at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, Heathrow, London.

"The challenge facing broadcasters and their technology suppliers is to transform their businesses to maximize revenues across the plethora of platforms consumers are using today," said John Ive, IABM director of technology and strategic insight. "Based on his wide range of practical experience across traditional broadcasting and new media, Harris Morris will provide valuable insights on how content owners can take control of their valuable content and maximize monetization opportunities to stay ahead of the curve."

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

