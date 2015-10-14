Wazee Digital Appoints Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Dave Polyard Joins Title Management and Distribution Company to Accelerate Growth

Denver, Co October 14, 2015 Wazee Digital™, the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for sports, media and entertainment companies, has recruited Dave Polyard as their new SVP of Global Sales.

Polyard joins from Oracle, where he was in charge of field sales teams and reseller relationships. He was SVP of Sales for content storage management provider Front Porch Digital prior to its acquisition by Oracle for a number of years. He has extensive knowledge of the broadcast media sector having held senior sales positions at OmniBus, Autocue and the Associated Press. A former broadcast journalist, he has deep knowledge of the sector having worked in operational roles in various networks.

At the Associated Press, Polyard was on the team that launched the highly successful ENPS newsroom production system where he managed worldwide sales and marketing for the AP Broadcast Technology Group. He was also involved in the early implementations of the successful MOS protocol (media object server protocol) that is now considered an industry standard to allow newsroom computer systems to exchange information using a standard protocol.

Harris Morris, CEO Wazee Digital, said: “Dave has a unique understanding of workflow and the implementation of complex solutions in news and productions environments which will help in his relationships with our key accounts and prospects. His background in journalism in news and commercial production helps him relate to the operational challenges our clients face. That hands-on experience gives him the ability to communicate with customers and partners who are looking for solutions to manage complex workflows.”

Dave Polyard, SVP Global Sales Wazee Digital said: “I am excited to be joining Wazee Digital at a time when it is launching new products and redefining how it can use its content management and distribution technology to help content owners monetize their assets.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies.

We provide one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

Plaisted Reid Communications

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054/+44 (0)7739920287