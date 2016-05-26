Wazee Digital Appoints Per Hultin to the Role of Vice President Sales for Western US

Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, has appointed Per Hultin as Vice President Sales for the Western US region. Hultin joins the business with extensive sales experience in broadcast media and cloud-based services developing business with service providers, carriers, studios and broadcasters.

Hultin was previously Head of Sales at Amagi Corporation, a cloud-based broadcast infrastructure provider. He has also held several Vice President of Sales roles at companies including broadcast facility Encompass, streaming media provider Octoshape and cloud-based software provider MediaMorph, selling into Disney, Warner, Sony and Fox.

As VP of International Sales at Video Products Group (now merged with Network Electronics) Hultin opened their office in China growing the company’s sales figures over 200% and added sales channels in South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India, Taiwan and Australia while managing offices in the EU, South and Central America and Asia.

Dave Polyard, SVP Global Sales, Wazee Digital, said: “Per is dedicated to the notion that content owners can add value to their already priceless content by employing technologies like Wazee Digital’s Core platform to their workflows. During his career Per has operated under the basic concept that if content is well managed it’s only then that the true value of the content can be realized.”

Wazee Digital’s Core is a leading cloud based content management platform built around the demands of a high volume, dynamic video infrastructure providing the complete suite of capabilities content owners and distributors need to manage, transform and deliver content to any channel from ingest to complex workflow and metadata management to transformation and distribution.

Per Hultin, Vice President Sales, Wazee Digital, said: “I am excited to be joining Wazee Digital at a time when there is a real appetite in the market for cloud-based SaaS products and solutions. Wazee Digital’s solutions are game-changers and I’m eager to sell this into the media and entertainment market.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. Wazee Digital provides one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.

