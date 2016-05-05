Wazee Digital Appoints Andy Hurt to Lead Global Business Development and Marketing

Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, announces the appointment of Andy Hurt to the role of Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing. Hurt joins the Executive Leadership Team with 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry and will lead development of new areas of the business including Wazee Digital’s SaaS platform and its Metadata, Archive, MAM and DAM capabilities. In addition, Hurt brings extensive experience in marketing, partnerships, product management and mergers and acquisitions.

Harris Morris, Chairman and CEO, Wazee Digital, said: “Andy will be instrumental in developing new opportunities, strengthening relationships as well as our build, buy, or partner strategy. He has a reputable track record with key technology partners and will be focused on identifying and growing new business opportunities. I am thrilled to work with Andy as Wazee Digital continues to disrupt the traditional broadcast market.”

Hurt added: “Having been in the media and entertainment industry for much of my life, joining Wazee Digital to expand SaaS opportunities in the MAM, DAM, Metadata, and Archive sectors is truly an honor. By leveraging key global technology partners across the industry we will continue to cement the new Wazee Digital brand within this marketplace.”

Prior to joining Wazee Digital, Hurt was Director of Product Management at Oracle where he was responsible for leading the global strategy and product roadmap for Oracle’s Digital Media product portfolio. Preceding the acquisition of Front Porch Digital by Oracle, he served as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management for Front Porch Digital. Other roles in his career include: Senior Director of Product Development and Delivery at Level (3) Communications, Senior Director of Product Solutions at First Data and General Manager of Product Operations and Finance at DISH Network.

Hurt has an MBA in international management from the Fisher Graduate School of International Business at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of Kansas. He is certified as a New Product Development Professional from the Product Development and Management Association.

