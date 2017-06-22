Wazee Digital Announces Ability to Post to Facebook Directly From Core

DENVER -- June 20, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced the availability of a new option in Wazee Digital Core that allows users to post, revise, and delete digital video content on Facebook directly from Core. With this new feature, Core can now publish to and manage multiple social-media syndication points -- YouTube and Facebook -- to make it easier for users to monetize their content libraries.



"With more than a billion daily active users in March alone, watching more than a million hours of video a day, Facebook represents a huge opportunity for content owners to expand their brands and reach targeted audiences through their premium videos. It's also a growing marketplace for content owners to increase revenue by displaying ads in their content," said Allison Coquet, Wazee Digital's vice president, product line management, Core. "With this new option, we're helping Core customers take advantage of those opportunities by streamlining the process of posting to Facebook, which allows for more posts in less time and easier management of edits and deletions."



Core is Wazee Digital's cloud-native digital asset management solution that powers all its products and services, including distributing content to multiple digital endpoints. The new Facebook-publishing capability provides an efficient workflow for publishing and managing content without going back and forth among multiple applications to do it, and users get an overall view of the status of posted videos in real time in a sortable/filterable interface.



Before the option was available, customers had to download and save their video from Core, open Facebook, post to Facebook, and then upload the video. Now users can simply go to a publishing page, where they can choose to publish to YouTube, Facebook, or both. They can post to one or multiple Facebook pages; choose the type of rendition to publish; curate the metadata displayed in the post; and post, modify, and remove content singly or in bulk.



The Facebook-publishing feature's intuitive design lets companies structure the posting workflow to suit their business practices. Also, employing the Facebook API means there's no need to enter information twice, saving time and reducing the chance of user error.



Core users who are interested in the Facebook publishing option should contact their account managers for licensing details.



More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.



# # #



About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.



Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Wazee-Digital_Core-Facebook-Layers.jpeg

Photo Caption: Wazee Digital Core supports Facebook publishing.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Wazee_Digital%20Announces%20Ability%20to%20Post%20to%20Facebook%20Directly%20From%20Core%20-%20https://goo.gl/c4qANx



Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

https://www.youtube.com/user/thoughtequity