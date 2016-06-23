Wazee Digital and Visual Data Form Global Media Distribution Strategic Alliance

Bringing Together World Class Content Management, Licensing, and Live Event Services with Distribution

Denver, CO 23 June, 2016Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, today announced a strategic alliance with Visual Data Media Services, a global provider of digital content management and delivery.

This relationship enables Wazee Digital to offer a complete content management and distribution service to their customers, powered by their platform, Wazee Digital Core. As technical partner, Visual Data Media Services will provide a range of services including video encoding, QC, digital package creation and delivery.

The partnership provides Wazee Digital’s customers access to leading consumer platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, Netflix and iTunes. By combining forces Wazee Digital and Visual Data are delivering a world-class solution that provides a seamless end-to-end digital asset management solution, covering everything from metadata transformation, monetization, to delivery.

“Simply put, this thoughtful alliance allows us to expand our distribution services offering to Wazee Digital customers, enabling us to remain focused on strengthening and innovating within the key areas of our business, Wazee Digital Core, Licensing, and Live Event Services,” said Harris Morris, Chairman and CEO of Wazee Digital. “Visual Data’s expertise in the distribution space exceeds the expectations and requirements of our clients, and now managing high-volume packaging workflows with Wazee Digital is easier and simpler than ever before.”

John Trautman CEO of Visual Data said: ‘We are delighted to be featured among Wazee Digital’s technology partners, providing distribution and QC services to their global client base.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. Wazee Digital provides one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.

About Visual Data Media Services

Visual Data Media Services, based in Los Angeles, has 20 years of experience in the repurposing and distribution of content for all media outlets. As a Netflix Preferred Vendor, a Google Play technical partner and an iTunes approved encoding house Visual Data offers unrivalled services in video transcoding, QC and content delivery.

