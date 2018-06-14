Wazee Digital and BASE Media Cloud to Present ‘Racing to the Cloud’ Alongside Formula E at HITS Europe Summit 2018

Joint presentation will address breakthrough solution for sports media storage and centralised access

DENVER — 14 June 2018 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that Senior Director of Customer Solutions David Candler will give a joint presentation at MESA Europe’s annual Hollywood IT Society (HITS) Europe Summit. The session will detail how major sports brands are using the cloud to make their media content instantly accessible to internal stakeholders, global broadcast and production partners, media and corporate sponsors and other global recipients both before, during and after international live sports events.

Candler will join fellow speakers from BASE Media Cloud, a UK company that offers a suite of ready-made cloud services for media companies. Together they will present “Racing to the Cloud — Sports Media Storage and Centralised Access.” Attendees will also hear Formula E describe its own incredible success story, which has attracted a growing international audience and high-profile investment from global brands, and how they are using technical partners like Wazee Digital and BASE Media Cloud to address the challenges of managing, storing and distributing content. The requirements for overcoming those challenges, the solutions identified and the reasons behind the decisions will also be discussed.

The 30-minute presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. Presenters joining Candler will be Ben Foakes, managing director, BASE Media Cloud; Adam Kemp, broadcast and distribution manager, Formula E; and Ali Russell, director of media and new business, Formula E.

MESA Europe’s HITS Europe Summit 2018 will take place on 20 June at the Victory Services Club in London.

“In the high-paced world of live sports, the ability not only to store and manage assets internally but to immediately share them with stakeholders around the world is becoming more and more critical, but it’s easier said than done,” said Mr. Candler, Wazee Digital’s senior director of customer solutions. “By using the cloud solution from Wazee Digital and BASE Media Cloud, Formula E has proven that the content storage and centralised access part of its operation can be done effectively, affordably and at scale — and others in the sports world have taken notice. People who attend this presentation will hear first-hand how successful the solution has been for Formula E.”

A select number of industry trade press are invited to attend the event free of charge. Interested parties may contact Teresa Austerberry at teresa@mesaeurope.org.

More information about Wazee Digital’s products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital’s scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

About BASE Media Cloud

BASE Media Cloud is on a mission to help digital media companies work smarter and more cost-effectively by offering cutting edge cloud storage and media software tools, online and on-demand. BASE Media Cloud’s team has decades of experience in the media industry, working across production, post and delivery. BASE Media Cloud’s media industry-focused cloud solutions are built around world-class technology to provide clients with the highest security and quality of user experience, from anywhere, at any time.

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to wheel action to some of the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best - it’s a competitive platform to test and develop road-relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title behind the wheel of the Audi-backed ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E — including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

