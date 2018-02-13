2018 NAB Show Preview

April 9-12

Wazee Digital at the Wynn Hotel, Encore Salon Suite



Wazee Digital at the 2018 NAB Show



Wazee Digital Core and Digital Media Hub

At the 2018 NAB Show, Wazee Digital will highlight Digital Media Hub, a powerful, centralized, software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solution that allows video content to be captured and made immediately available for global access. Through Digital Media Hub's elegant user interface, customers can acquire, distribute, enhance, license, and publish metadata-enriched media gleaned from production, postproduction, marketing, and even live-event environments. Digital Media Hub is powered by Core, Wazee Digital's enterprise SaaS asset management platform built specifically for the cloud, through which users can search, manage, and monetize digital content. Content is captured and ingested directly into Core in near-real time, and once the content enters Core, rights holders can begin working with it in Digital Media Hub immediately and/or make it available externally through permission-based access.



The seamless connection between Core and Digital Media Hub allows users to collect, store, and distribute creative assets through a full-fledged media asset management system rather than having to pull from a hierarchy of folders on the server based on someone else's environment. This type of capability allows rights holders and content owners to take complete control of their content.



Wazee Digital gives rights holders and content owners the ease of centralized online access, security, and reliability necessary for sustaining a strong relationship with their stakeholders, including news media.



Wazee Digital Commerce and Licensing

Wazee Digital Commerce is a portal designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, documentarians, producers, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and purchase clips to use in their projects. Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, Wazee Digital's media asset management system built specifically for the cloud, which is the foundation of all Wazee Digital products and services.



Commerce gives users the ability to transcode and fulfill HD and 4K content automatically. Having direct access to 4K video allows buyers to use some of the highest-quality content for their films, documentaries, and other projects, which improves the overall quality of the productions and shortens the time it takes to complete them.



Commerce has helped numerous projects not only come to life but win Emmys, Oscars, and other prestigious awards.



Company Quote:



"We're seeing a trend in the industry where progressive media and entertainment organizations want the ability to have multiple departments work within one centralized platform. NAB visitors will see how we are connecting archive and monetization with flexible and scalable Wazee Digital solutions."

— Andy Hurt, SVP, Marketing and Business Development for Wazee Digital



About Wazee Digital



Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 15 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/180213WazeeDigital.docx



Image Downloads:

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/WazeeDigital_DigitalMediaHub.png

Image Caption: Wazee Digital Media Hub



Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/WazeeDigital_Commerce_Search.png

Image Caption: Wazee Digital Commerce and Licensing



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Wazee_Digital%20Previews%20Products%20Highlighted%20at%202018%20%23NABShow%20-%20http://bit.ly/2spzYxH%20@NABShow



Follow Wazee Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

Google+: https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital