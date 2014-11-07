‘Way of the Turkey’ Thanksgiving Kung Fu Marathon Featuring 48 Hours of Action-Packed Kung Fu Films Beginning Thursday, November 27 at 6 a.m. ET on El Rey Network

Join El Rey Network for a Thanksgiving kung fu marathon that brings you 48 hours of some of the greatest kung fu films of our time, airing Thursday, November 27th starting at 6 a.m. ET and concluding on Saturday, November 29th at 3:15 a.m. ET

The marathon will begin at the crack of dawn with “Challenge of the Masters” on Thursday, November 27th at 6 a.m. ET, and culminate with “Blood Brothers” on Saturday, November 29th at 3:15 a.m. ET. El Rey Network will also honor film star and martial arts master Bruce Lee, airing his final film “Enter the Dragon” on what would have been his 74th birthday.

The films will air in the following order:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

“Challenge of the Masters” at 6 a.m. ET

A young man (Gordon Liu) wants to learn kung fu and to enter the traditional Lion Dance Festival. In the midst of all of this is a mysterious killer with a lethal death kick. This story teaches the essence of what true kung fu is all about.

“The Deadly Breaking Sword” at 8 a.m. ET

The Deadly Breaking Sword elevated director Sun Chung to the martial arts director ranks of Chang Cheh. Starring the incomparable Ti Lung and Jackie Chan's kung-fu comedic rival Alexander Fu Sheng, acclaimed fight choreographer Tang Chia had a field day increasing the stars' venomous fighting appeal. Armed with the "Deadly Breaking Sword" technique, Tuen Cheng-tsin (Ti Lung) unites with thief Ko Mun (Alexander Fu Sheng) to defeat an assassin being "acupuncturingly" controlled by the evil Dr. Kuo.

“Enter the Dragon” at 10:12 a.m. ET (7:12 PT the time Bruce Lee was born on this day in 1940 in San Francisco, the year and hour of the Dragon)

A martial arts expert named Lee is hired by a government agency to infiltrate the operation of a criminal, organizing a martial arts tournament to front his illegal drugs empire. Han, the leader of this operation, is a former member of Lee’s Shaolin Temple turned rogue and Lee is considered the best candidate to enter the tournament as a competitor, giving him the opportunity to investigate.

“All Men Are Brothers “at 12:30 p.m. ET

This is the long-awaited sequel to the martial arts blockbuster "Water Margin", which was released in America on video as "Seven Blows of the Dragon." So now, finally, its many international fans can see this action-packed follow-up, based on one of China's most enduring 14th Century novels. Also known as "Seven Soldiers of Kung Fu" and "108 Heroes," it is truly an epic by any name, featuring a cast of perennial kung fu favorites, and no less than four action choreographers!

“The Kung-Fu Instructor” at 2:45 p.m. ET

The Kung-fu Instructor was director Sun Chung's loose homage to Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo where unlike hero Sanjuro being a gruff, snarling, drunk swordsman looking for a drink, beloved actor Ti Lung plays an upright, righteous, weapon instructor looking to keep his limbs. Sun became the first Shaw Brothers' director to use a Steadicam giving the action a unique brand of tension and rhythm. Celebrated martial arts choreographer Tang Chia did wonders with the pole fights.

“Ten Tigers of Kwangtung” at 5:00 p.m. ET

Two men seek to avenge the death of their relative, who was searching for the Anti-Change leader. They locate five students who were trained by the Ten tigers. As they talk, you learn how the Ten Tigers got involved.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

“Kid from Kwangtung” at 1:45 a.m. ET

Respected actor and action choreographer Hsu Hsia didn't waste his chance to direct -- inviting three other kung-fu designers to help on this fight-filled thriller. Wang Yu, co-star of such classics as Dirty Ho and The Kid With A Tattoo, here takes center stage as a young rascal caught between master martial arts actor Jen Shih-kuan (“Once Upon A Time In China”) and violent Huang Cheng-li (“Snake In The Eagle's Shadow”). From there on, it's one masterful kung-fu bout after another.

“Mad Monkey Kung Fu” at 10:30 a.m. ET

Liu Chia Liang and Kara Hui Ying Hung star as traveling stage performers in an opera troupe. They wander into a town where an evil rich man (Lo Lieh) falls for his sister and frames him for the rape of his wife, so that his sister will agree to be his concubine. He takes a mischievous, but kind-hearted street kid (Hsiao Ho) under his wing and teaches him the secrets of "Monkey-boxing".

“Legendary Weapons of China” at 1 p.m. ET

Foreigners have invaded China and the Boxer Rebellion has begun. The kung fu schools band together against their new enemy - the Gun. The head of the I-Ho Society Lei Kung (Liu Chia Liang) disbands his school, knowing that they're no match against the foreign weapons and goes into hiding as a woodcutter. Masters from other school send hired killers after him to silence him because they want others to believe that kung fu practitioners are invincible against guns.

“Golden Swallow” at 3:15 p.m. ET

The indomitable martial arts team of director Chang Cheh and stunt choreographer Liu Chia-liang bring the Golden Swallow of King Hu's Come Drink With Me back to life again in this sequel of heartbreaking romance, intrigue and stunning action. Cheng Pei-pei's Golden Swallow finds her peaceful life shattered when an unrequited suitor starts a killing spree in her good name, the two men in her life also race towards a final showdown.

“Blood Brothers” at 5:30 p.m. ET

Set in the waning years of the Ching Dynasty, this dramatic, tragic, romantic, blood-soaked martial arts tale of betrayal and revenge explores one of the most sensational scandals in Chinese history and marked the true ascension of its director and actors to superstar status. In fact, Ti Lung won Taiwan's Golden Horse Award for Outstanding Performance as the challenging role of a jealous provincial governor who kills his friend in order to steal the man's wife.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

