Waves Audio Announces Exclusive Offer for AES Members

— AES members now get 25% off retail price on Waves plugins —

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces an exclusive offer for members of the Audio Engineering Society (AES). Whether you are recording, mixing, mastering, or working on post-production, broadcast or live sound projects, Waves plugins will help you shape, improve and perfect your sound, and AES members can now enjoy 25% off the retail price of all audio plugins by Waves.

To redeem the offer, AES members will enter a coupon code at checkout when buying a Waves product at www.waves.com or through a dealer. For more information, please visit the AES Membership Rewards page at http://www.aes.org/membership/benefits.cfm.

Bob Moses, AES Executive Director, stated, “We are very glad to have Waves participate in our AES Membership Rewards Program, which allows our manufacturer partners to engage with our worldwide membership and help AES members benefit from state-of-the-art practical tools they can use every day.”

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP of Sales & Marketing, states: “Waves recognizes the importance of partnering with AES and its membership for this exclusive arrangement. AES members span the entire range of audio specialties and skill levels, but the common thread is that they all take the craft and science of audio seriously — which is something that they share with Waves.”