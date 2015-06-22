Waterman Broadcasting Upgrades Its ChyronHego BlueNet(TM) Graphics Workflow at Two Florida Stations

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- June 22, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that Waterman Broadcasting, operator of Florida-based WBBH and WZVN, has upgraded its main control rooms with a complete suite of ChyronHego graphics solutions. The new setup further enhances Waterman's BlueNet graphics workflow with the latest version of ChyronHego's CAMIO(R) graphics asset management solution and Mosaic(R) real-time graphics creation and playout systems all powered by ChyronHego's acclaimed Lyric(R) PRO software.

"We decided to continue our long-standing relationship with ChyronHego for several reasons. For one, the reliable performance of Lyric and CAMIO has helped us produce 19 newscasts per day over the past several years. ChyronHego's integration with our news operation has been critical," said Bob Hannon, director of production at Waterman Broadcasting. "At the same time, the software continues to evolve, which only increases our potential to deliver even more state-of-the-art graphical information in the future. The hardware structure, economy of the system, and after-sales support were important as well. When you put all the elements together, ChyronHego has a very sound, robust, and reliable system that enables us to get the information out to the viewer."

Waterman replaced its existing ChyronHego HyperX2 graphics systems with six Mosaic systems and its CAMIO servers with CAMIO MX and CAMIO MX DR servers. The CAMIO servers are fully integrated with Waterman's AP ENPS newsroom computer system and a variety of external data sources. When integrated with CAMIO, Mosaic serves as Waterman's primary graphics engine. Lyric PRO is used for content creation and provides 2D/3D text, graphics, and animation capabilities. In Waterman's case, it serves as both a stand-alone product and as an integral component of the Mosaic platform.

"When Waterman Broadcasting decided to upgrade their control rooms, we knew that having the graphics workflow blend with ENPS was hugely important for them. Ease of operation for the production team and design staff was another critical need in their fast-paced production environment," said Jesper Gawell, chief marketing officer at ChyronHego. "We've given them a flexible, reliable system that not only meets their needs and shortens their cycle-time-to-air now, but also gives them the ability to grow and adapt in the future."

