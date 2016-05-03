Watchwith Announces Native Digital Video Advertising and Audience Engagement Product for Bloomberg Media

NEW YORK – May 3, 2016 – Watchwith, the leading native digital-advertising platform for premium video, today announced a partnership with Bloomberg Media to support the launch of Bloomberg VidPlus, a groundbreaking new way to connect Bloomberg digital video with rich interactive content and data from the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg.com and advertising partners.

Bloomberg VidPlus leverages Watchwith’s proprietary time-based metadata technology to generate broadcast quality interactive overlays at contextually relevant moments during Bloomberg’s award-winning streaming video content. For the viewer, the Bloomberg VidPlus experience appears as on-screen interactive graphics in the form of market facts, data visualization, bio information, social polls and more.

For advertising partners, Bloomberg VidPlus provides a unique opportunity to deliver in-program brand messaging at just the right moment within the context of Bloomberg programming.

“Bloomberg is the number one originator of digital business video around the world and we're continuing to invest to extend our leadership position. Partnering with Watchwith to create Bloomberg VidPlus allows us to deliver an interactive and data-driven viewing experience that provides value beyond the screen while driving deeper engagement,” said M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital, Bloomberg Media. “Bringing Watchwith's technology to business news consumers, whose livelihoods are driven by high-quality data and information, as well as introducing highly engaging and innovative native advertising opportunities to our partners, is a natural fit.”

“Bloomberg is at the forefront of media innovation, and instead of just moving TV to the internet they are developing unique products that are only possible on digital platforms,” said Zane Vella, CEO at Watchwith. “We’re thrilled to partner with them on the evolution of business news and pioneering applications of advanced metadata in video ad products.”

