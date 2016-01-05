Washington Public Affairs Network TVW Employs Myers’ ProTrack Broadcast Management System to Increase Efficiency

Metadata-driven system will maximize performance and improve ROI

Northampton, MA, January 5, 2016 – Myers, a leading developer of broadcast management software, announced today that the Washington Public Affairs Network dba TVW, has implemented Myers’ ProTrack Broadcast Management System. TVW chose ProTrack in order to leverage their programming content, seamlessly integrate with their existing technologies and enjoy the resulting economies of scale.

“We are eager to start capitalizing on the efficiencies ProTrack will deliver our organization, including the ability to further integrate with our Crispin Automation System via the BXF Standard Protocol,” said TVW’s Director of Information Technology, Scott Freeman. “Creating a more open and bi-directional workflow between the two key systems will result in fewer manual and hands-on tasks, which will reduce errors and save time.”

ProTrack will allow TVW to efficiently and effectively manage program content across their entire broadcast workflow to ensure that content is where it needs to be, when it needs to be there. The system’s centralized content metadata improves visibility across departments and systems, since information is no longer siloed.

By automating redundant tasks, TVW will benefit from operational efficiency and a better return on investment. ProTrack’s API will also allow TVW to provide better control over new content as it is introduced. Additionally, TVW will implement ProTrack’s ProWeb add-on to seamlessly produce and publish up-to-date web schedules.

“We are excited to have TVW join our growing customer base,” said Myers’ CEO and President, Crist Myers. “We look forward to providing them with the workflow tools and advanced functionality that their network needs to gain more control and better efficiency, which will enhance their ability to compete in an ever-challenging news market.”

About TVW

Washington Public Affairs Network dba TVW is a 501(c)3, non-profit media organization providing unedited, unfiltered gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Washington State Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive branches of government as well as state boards and commissions, elections, and public policy events of statewide significance.

About Myers

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software for the rapidly evolving media landscape. Myers’ extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has served as an integral part in the development of a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. Media facilities large and small utilize and benefit from Myers’ unique, scalable broadcast management solution, helping them improve operational efficiency and profitability.