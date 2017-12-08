Warner Music Group’s Rhino Entertainment Partners With DanceOn To Produce New Dance Video Introducing Aretha Franklin's “Respect” To Millennials & Generation Z

Los Angeles, CA – December 8, 2017 – Rhino Entertainment, the catalog division of Warner Music Group, has partnered with DanceOn, the leading digital music entertainment brand for Millennial and Generation Z women, to produce and distribute the official dance video for the newly reimagined symphonic version of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/yjw8zSD5_Cw



“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Rhino Entertainment and Warner Music Group on this unique project,” said DanceOn Co-Founder & CEO Amanda Taylor. "It is an honor to get to introduce Aretha Franklin's iconic hit “Respect” to new generations of fans, and we’re excited to spread its empowering message to millions.”



“At Rhino, we are constantly searching for innovative ways to expose Warner Music’s amazing catalog to new audiences,” says Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino Entertainment. “DanceOn is the perfect partner to help introduce a new generation to one of the most important songs by one of the all-time great artists, Aretha Franklin.”



DanceOn will leverage its global audience and millions of fans across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Musical.ly to debut the reimagined

“Respect’” by Aretha Franklin on December 8, 2017.



DanceOn tapped Brian Friedman, a world-renowned choreographer, to choreograph “Respect.” The digital-born entertainment brand also worked with Friedman and Portugal.The Man to create and distribute the official dance video for “Feel It Still.” After working with artists from Madonna to Rhye to Julia Michaels to Katy Perry, DanceOn is proud to present Aretha Franklin’s 1967 sensation reimagined for 2017.



“Respect” is a timeless classic, with the message of empowerment relevant throughout the decades -- especially today, as current events have turned up the volume of Franklin's lyrics. To put a modern spin on her sound, the revamped “Respect” includes Franklin’s classic vocals alongside a new orchestral arrangement by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This new version of “Respect,” along with newly imagined symphonic versions of many more of her classic tracks, can be heard in full on the new album A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra available now on CD, vinyl, digital download, and streaming services.





DanceOn is the leading digital programming brand for dance and music entertainment. The company was founded by CEO Amanda Taylor along with Madonna, Guy Oseary and Allen DeBevoise.



Rhino Entertainment is the catalog development and marketing division of Warner Music Group. Founded in 1978, Rhino continues to set the standard for excellence in the reissue business it pioneered in both the physical and digital worlds.