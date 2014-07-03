Warner Bros. Television Group Amps Up the Action at Comic-Con® 2014 With Super Heroes, Super-Villains, Scientists, Vampires, Vigilantes and a Massive Saturday Night Event With DC Entertainment

BURBANK, Calif. (July 02, 2014) — It wouldn’t be summer without a sizzling, action-packed lineup from Warner Bros. Television Group at Comic-Con International: San Diego. The Studio returns to the world’s leading pop-culture convention in 2014 with 15 series, including 10 returning fan-favorite shows and five programs making their much-anticipated Comic-Con debut. Plus, for the first-time ever, Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment are joining forces for an epic special Saturday night event on July 26, as previously announced, featuring super heroes, Super-Villains, screenings and special appearances, including the world premiere of Gotham.

Participating in all the action are Comic-Con favorites and new additions including The Following’s Kevin Bacon; The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder; Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins; The Flash’s Grant Gustin (Arrow); Constantine’s Matt Ryan and Harold Perrineau (Lost); The Originals’ Joseph Morgan; Childrens Hospital’s Rob Corddry; Mike Tyson Mysteries’ Mike Tyson; and cast members from Gotham — to name just a few — who will join producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Jason Rothenberg (The 100), Rob Thomas & Diane Ruggiero-Wright (iZOMBIE, Veronica Mars), Kevin Williamson (The Following, The Vampire Diaries) and many more to deliver the ultimate experience for fans, with screenings, panel sessions, autograph signings and media appearances.

Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment have your Saturday night all taken care of with a three-hour special event on July 26 featuring the world premiere of Gotham (the only time Gotham will screen during Comic-Con), a screening of The Flash pilot, and footage from the much-anticipated Constantine pilot and from the upcoming third season of Arrow.

Comic-Con essentials Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Childrens Hospital, The Following, The 100, The Originals, Person of Interest, Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! and The Vampire Diaries are all back in San Diego.

World-premiere screenings of complete pilot episodes of highly anticipated new WBTV series The Flash, Constantine and iZOMBIE on Preview Night, plus an advance look at a new episode of Teen Titans Go!

The Studio’s 2,400-square foot booth will once again be a must-visit destination on the convention floor

SPECIAL SNEAK PEEK PILOT SCREENINGS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

6:00 p.m. — It’s OK, you can peek — WBTV gets Comic-Con off to a dramatic start for the seventh year in a row by hosting a special sneak peek, world-premiere screening event on Preview Night, debuting some of the most hotly anticipated new series of the year. For 2014, WBTV will screen the complete pilot episodes of The Flash, Constantine and iZOMBIE. Additionally, Warner Bros. Animation will unveil a brand-new episode of Teen Titans Go! Ballroom 20

The Flash: From the Arrow creative team of executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and director David Nutter, The Flash is a fast-paced super hero drama based upon the characters from DC Comics that follows the high-speed adventures of the Fastest Man Alive. With a pilot written by Berlanti, Kreisberg and DC Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, the action drama follows police scientist and everyday guy Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), who, after an unexpected Particle Accelerator accident, is suddenly charged with the ability to move at incredible speeds, which he uses to help the people of Central City.

Constantine: Based upon the characters from DC Comics and executive produced by Daniel Cerone (Dexter) and David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, The Dark Knight films), Constantine reflects the lore of the fan-favorite comic, combining noirish storytelling with the evolving mythology of John Constantine (Matt Ryan), a morally challenged character who doesn’t come down on the side of either good or evil … but ultimately might be the only thing defending us against the dark forces from beyond.

iZOMBIE: Co-created and executive produced by Rob Thomas & Diane Ruggiero-Wright (Veronica Mars), along with executive producers Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge (also of Veronica Mars), Rose McIver (Masters of Sex, Once Upon a Time) stars as Olivia “Liv” Moore, a 25-year-old medical resident on the fast track to a perfect life … until she’s turned into a zombie. Liv transfers her residency to the coroner’s office for access to the brains she must reluctantly eat, but with each brain she consumes, she inherits the corpse’s memories. With her medical examiner boss and a police detective, she now solves homicides to quiet the voices in her head. iZOMBIE is based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred for Vertigo.

Teen Titans Go!: Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun in Teen Titans Go! with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off.

WBTV/WBA SERIES SCHEDULE

PLEASE NOTE: Series stars and creative teams scheduled to attend are subject to change. Additional information on panel sessions, signings and other events will be provided as news breaks.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

6:00–7:00 p.m. — Childrens Hospital (New episodes in 2015, Adult Swim): Creator and star Rob Corddry will share an exclusive video sneak peek at season six and will be joined onstage by select members of the show’s cast for a lively — and medically accurate — Q&A. Room 25ABC

FRIDAY, JULY 25

10:00–11:00 a.m. — The Big Bang Theory (Mondays 8/7c CBS, season premiere September 22; Thursdays 8/7c CBS beginning October 30): Back by popular demand! The Big Bang Theory writers are back in San Diego and ready to share secrets behind TV’s #1 comedy. Ballroom 20

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — iZOMBIE (Midseason on The CW): iZOMBIE makes its Comic-Con debut with a screening of the complete pilot episode, followed by a Q&A with series stars Rose McIver (Once Upon a Time), Malcolm Goodwin (Breakout Kings), newcomer Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley (One Tree Hill), as well as executive producers Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) and Diane Ruggiero-Wright (Veronica Mars). Room 6BCF

2:30–3:15 p.m. — Mike Tyson Mysteries (Premiering this fall, Adult Swim): In this new animated comedy series, Mike Tyson is taking the fight from the boxing ring to the streets … by solving mysteries! Join us for a first look at this new adult animated series and a can’t-miss panel featuring Mike Tyson, Rachel Ramras (MAD), Jim Rash (Community) and producer Hugh Davidson (The Looney Tunes Show). Indigo Ballroom

3:15–4:15 p.m. — The 100 (Wednesdays 9/8c The CW, season premiere October 22): After the stunning events in the season finale, join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars as well as executive producer Jason Rothenberg. Room 6BCF

4:15–5:15 p.m. — The Originals (Mondays 8/7c The CW, season premiere October 6): Last season’s top new series on The CW returns to Comic-Con! Join executive producer Julie Plec, co-executive producer Michael Narducci and series stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Leah Pipes and Danielle Campbell for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A. Ballroom 20

5:30–6:30 p.m. — Arrow (Wednesdays 8/7c The CW, season premiere October 8): Arrow series stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Colton Haynes, Willa Holland, Paul Blackthorne and John Barrowman — with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg — will take aim at San Diego with a special video presentation and panel discussion previewing the show’s upcoming and highly-anticipated third season. Ballroom 20

SATURDAY, JULY 26

4:00–4:45 p.m. — The Vampire Diaries (Thursdays 8/7c The CW, season premiere October 2): The cast and creative team behind The Vampire Diaries return to San Diego for a sizzling sixth appearance at Comic-Con! Series stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder and Kat Graham join executive producer/writer Julie Plec on stage for a video screening and Q&A session. Ballroom 20

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Constantine (Fridays 10/9c NBC, series premiere October 24): Based upon the characters from DC Comics, Constantine reflects the lore of the fan-favorite comic, combining noirish storytelling with the evolving mythology of John Constantine, a morally challenged character who doesn’t come down on the side of either good or evil … but ultimately might be the only thing defending us against the dark forces from beyond. Attendees will see a screening of the complete pilot, followed by a Q&A with series stars Matt Ryan (Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior), Harold Perrineau (Lost) and Charles Halford (True Detective), along with executive producers Daniel Cerone (Dexter) and David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, The Dark Knight films). Room 6BCF

6:15–7:00 p.m. — Person of Interest (Tuesdays 10/9c CBS, season premiere September 23): The smash hit Person of Interest returns to San Diego for the fourth year! Join executive producer Greg Plageman along with series stars for a special video presentation and Q&A. Room 6BCF

8:00–11:00 p.m. — Warner Bros. Television & DC Entertainment Present: The Flash, Constantine, Arrow and the World Premiere of Gotham with Special Appearances by Casts and Producers: For the first time ever at Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Television presents an entire evening filled with some of DC Entertainment’s greatest characters, featuring the world premiere pilot screening — and only Comic-Con screening — of the highly anticipated new series Gotham (Mondays this fall, 8/7c on FOX). The much-buzzed about pilot of The Flash will also be screened — if you can catch it — along with exclusive video presentations of returning hit Arrow and new thriller Constantine. Cast members and producers from all four shows will make special appearances on stage throughout the night. Hall H

SUNDAY, JULY 27

10:00–11:00 a.m. — Supernatural (Tuesdays 9/8c The CW, Season Premiere October 7): Join series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Mark A. Sheppard, along with executive producer Jeremy Carver as they answer questions from the audience about what’s in store for the tenth season of this exciting series, including its upcoming 200th episode! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights, and special features from the upcoming Supernatural: The Complete Ninth Season DVD and Blu-ray™ release. Hall H

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. — The Following (Midseason on FOX): Hit thriller The Following returns to Comic-Con for a third year! Series stars Kevin Bacon, Shawn Ashmore, Sam Underwood and Jessica Stroup will join creator/executive producer Kevin Williamson and executive producers Marcos Siega and Jennifer Johnson for an on-stage Q&A and special video presentation. Hall H

11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. — Teen Titans Go! (Thursdays 6/5c Cartoon Network): Find out what’s in store for Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven — or just throw a meatball party with your friends! The Teen Titans are back at it again with all-new comedic adventures and, after screening a brand-new episode, there will be a Q&A with producers Michael Jelenic (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) and Aaron Horvath (MAD) and members of the voice cast. Plus, making a special appearance at the panel will be Puffy AmiYumi, the Japanese pop duo responsible for the iconic theme song from the original Teen Titans series. Room 6BCF