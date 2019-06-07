VuWall Partners With TBC Consoles to Offer Control Room Kit for Simplified Control Room Deployments

Visit VuWall at InfoComm 2019, Booth 2281

MONTREAL — June 6, 2019 — VuWall, the leader of video wall and AV network management, and TBC Consoles — a world-class technical furniture designer, manufacturer, and installer— today announced a partnership to provide customers with an affordable and efficient control room kit that addresses the specific requirements of small to midsize control rooms — and fully complements VuWall solutions. Engineered to simplify the design, quoting and purchasing, and installation process for small and medium size control rooms, the new visualization kit includes TBC SmartTrac Console System and the VuWall ecosystem in one solution. Customers simply need to add the displays of their choice for a complete control room deployment.

"As the need for surveillance, monitoring, and collaboration capabilities proliferate across facilities of all sizes, customers are requesting a simple and efficient workstation that scales to smaller environments with robust monitoring and collaboration requirements," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "TBC Consoles has long-standing expertise in designing modular technical furniture for the AV industry, making them a great partner in creating a combined solution. Now these customers have an affordable, easy-to-deploy and intuitive solution that leverages innovations often only seen in large, high-end control rooms."

The kit provides organizations with VuWall's flexible and powerful video wall management solutions that drives the best video wall visualization experience. It includes the VuStation KVM multiviewer, a control workstation that enables operators to seamlessly interact with multiple sources from a single keyboard and mouse on their desktop; VuScape, a series of power and modular video wall controllers for small and large-scale video walls; and VuWall Touch Panel, featuring a PoE tablet with an intuitive interface designer, that doesn't require any programming skills to configure. As an integrated platform, organizations have a comprehensive ecosystem driving the video wall that is easy to use and deploy.

TBC's SmartTrac Console System is designed to meet modern surveillance and monitoring demands within a lightweight aluminum and steel-based workstation that can be combined with other consoles, carts, or accessories to allow the system to adapt to any sized control room. It features full cable management, height adjustment, rack modules built into the countertop, and the ability to mount a variety of accessories without tools. These features speed up deployment and maximize versatility for any system components and user requirements.

"Our customers look to us for modern, ergonomic, and modular control room furniture," said Jansen Hahn, chief operations officer at TBC Consoles. "In these environments, we are tasked with providing workstations where the operators can view a variety of sources on multiple monitors in a setting that incorporates all hardware and software to meet their needs and allows for future expansion. Working with VuWall allows us to suggest a package kit which does just that. We see great value in our ability to provide a number of discrete solutions that include furniture, processors, and visualization software all in one."

More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com. VuWall (Booth 2281) and TBC Consoles (Booth 5180) will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, June 12-14, 2019. Book a meeting here.

# # #

About TBC Consoles

Founded in 1988, Time Base Corporation (TBC Consoles) began with a specialty in broadcast and video production consoles including command centers, network operation centers and process control rooms. Our focus is building consoles and A/V technical furniture, from single operator desks to sophisticated control rooms; we provide the products and the expertise to create ergonomically correct and organized workspaces that lead to greater efficiency, productivity and personal performance. TBC Consoles is headquartered in Edgewood, New York with a global distribution network. www.tbcconsoles.com

About VuWall

VuWall, the leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/190606VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_TBC.jpg

Photo Caption: TBC SmartTrac Console System With VuWall Ecosystem

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155