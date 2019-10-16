VuWall Increases Control Room Productivity With New VuWall2 Features

MONTREAL — Oct. 16, 2019 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control and AV network management, today announced an update to its flagship video wall control and collaboration platform, VuWall2. New enhancements to the powerful software solution include colored borders and color detection, support for the Milestone XProtect unified security platform, further integration with the IHSE Draco tera matrix, and extended KVM support of IP sources.

"A control room must be a highly flexible environment where end users can monitor multiple streams of information efficiently and effectively in order to make critical decisions quickly and accurately," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO. "This update to VuWall2 is part of our commitment to ensure our customers work as optimally as possible. Each of these enhancements serves to make the integration and operation process seamless, which is key when there's an ever-increasing number of equipment, data streams, and sources needed to support real-time decision-making."

Colored Borders and Color Detection

VuWall2 boosts operational awareness and productivity with new colored borders around windows that are automatically triggered by events such as intrusion detection or fire alarms. The borders' width and colors are configurable and can even be enhanced with a flashing effect, increasing operator responsiveness. Furthering the platform's automation and awareness capabilities, the software also includes a color-detection feature that triggers a new layout on the video wall after a color change has occurred in a specific pixel location on a source computer running process-control applications. This enables unattended operator stations to remain under 24/7 surveillance.

VuStation Taskbar

VuWall2 also introduces a customizable taskbar that facilitates common operations directly on a video wall, including opening and closing windows, launching layouts, and running preset commands. In crisis situations where operators need to be able to visualize content ad hoc, the task bar allows them to display any content directly from the touch video wall or from the central keyboard and mouse of the video wall processor. By putting critical information at users' fingertips, it improves the productivity of control room operators.

Milestone XProtect Support

As part of the company's commitment to supporting third-party video management software solutions, the new VuWall2 release includes upgraded support for its Milestone XProtect plug-in (Smart Client 2019 R1 and R2). Originally released a year ago, VuWall's innovative Milestone plug-in enables security system builders to integrate VuScape processors into their ecosystem to simultaneously visualize all Milestone streams along with other sources on the video wall. The plug-in also allows security operators to manage the video wall directly from the Milestone interface. This builds upon VuWall's effort to offer customers a comprehensive and elegant approach to security and surveillance, which also includes a complete integrated solution with Genetec Security Center.

Full KVM Control

The new VuWall2 software release features additional support for IHSE's Draco tera matrix switch. VuWall released its first integration with IHSE in April 2019, which made it possible for users to control and visualize all matrix sources on a video wall. In addition to intuitively routing the IHSE inputs directly to the video wall, operators now have the capability of routing the related USB feeds, bringing full KVM control to the video wall.

Further expanding the platform's KVM capabilities, VuWall2 now facilitates the control of IP sources, namely VuStream low-latency 4K HDMI encoders. VuWall2 previously allowed HDMI sources to be controlled on a video wall using the VuWall KM Module. Now with full KVM functionality, VuStream content can be controlled from anywhere on the network via a video wall or personal video wall controller. This additional KVM capability increases the platform's flexibility, accommodating the evolution from AV to IP and future-proofing video wall processing.

